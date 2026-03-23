EQS-News: Mister Spex Chooses Salesforce to further develop its Omnichannel Strategy

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Mister Spex Chooses Salesforce to further develop its Omnichannel Strategy



23.03.2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mister Spex Chooses Salesforce to further develop its Omnichannel Strategy

Mister Spex, one of Germany's leading optical retailers, has chosen Salesforce to realign its technological infrastructure. By moving from highly customized legacy systems to Salesforce's integrated platform, Mister Spex is reducing complexity, accelerating innovation, and laying the foundation for further growth. As a first step, Mister Spex is introducing Salesforce Commerce Cloud, including Order Management, for its online shop in the DACH region, as well as Salesforce Retail Cloud for its store network, which currently number 66 in Germany. Further expansion stages covering marketing, customer service, and AI-powered capabilities are already in preparation.

A shared foundation for online shop and in-store operations

By combining Commerce Cloud with Retail Cloud, Mister Spex is consolidating its previously separate webshop and in-store retail systems on a single platform. Until now, Mister Spex had been working with highly customized solutions that were becoming increasingly complex to adapt. By choosing Salesforce, the company is prioritizing standardization and best practices in order to sustainably reduce strategic complexity in its day-to-day operations. The goal is to accelerate innovation and more closely integrate online and in-store processes through a scalable architecture. The new solution is being implemented in collaboration with Salesforce Professional Services and will be rolled out gradually over the course of the year.

“We want to consistently reduce complexity while strengthening our ability to innovate. With Salesforce, we are creating an integrated platform that connects our online shop and stores while simplifying our technology foundation for further growth,” says Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex. “This enables us to focus on what matters most to us: a high-quality customer experience and sustainable growth.”

Consolidated data as the groundwork for AI and personalization

As part of the transformation, Mister Spex is centralizing previously fragmented customer data on the Salesforce platform, creating a single source of truth for the data history of its current base of approximately eight million customers. This unified database foundation will enable more personalized offers and a more consistent customer journey across online and in-store. The focus is on delivering personalized cross-channel customer experiences and making effective use of the integrated AI capabilities in Commerce Cloud, for example for intelligent product placement and more effective management of the online assortment.

At the same time, Mister Spex is preparing to modernize its ERP system next year in order to further harmonize backend and order management processes. In subsequent project phases, Salesforce solutions for marketing and customer service will also be integrated, while AI-supported use cases based on Agentforce will be expanded.



“We are delighted to support Mister Spex in the further development of its technology platform to drive targeted growth, innovation, and a seamless customer experience,” says Alexander Wallner, CEO Central Europe at Salesforce. “With our integrated platform for commerce, data and AI, we are jointly creating an innovative unified commerce foundation that supports growth through seamless omnichannel experiences.”



Regulatory requirements taken into account

As a provider of medical products, Mister Spex is subject to the Medical Device Regulation (MDR), among other regulations. Data protection, security, and compliance were therefore key criteria in selecting the platform. The new system landscape will not only increase technological efficiency but also ensure that regulatory requirements are reliably met.

About Mister Spex

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, distinguished by the seamless integration of its online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product assortment, and excellent customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player into a successful omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers, five online shops across Europe, and 66 company-owned stores in Germany. Mister Spex employs more than 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure first-class optical services in its stores. As a digital native company, technology and innovation have always been core elements of its development. With advanced technologies ranging from digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame fitting to intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optical industry and delivers exceptional added value to its customers. Mister Spex’s focus is to turn the purchase of eyewear into a unique shopping experience that is simple, transparent, and enjoyable. This is achieved through the combination of a broad and diverse assortment of high-quality products, extensive optical expertise and consultation provided through customer service, company-owned stores, and an extensive partner network of opticians.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Learn more: salesforce.com

Investor Relations:

Mister Spex

Irina Zhurba I Director of Investor Relations I irina.zhurba@misterspex.de

Press contacts

Mister Spex:

Elina Schneiders

Head of Corporate Communications

+49 (0)160 7800450

elina.schneiders@misterspex.de

Salesforce:

Corinna Spohr

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Central Europe

+49 (0)162 2690977

cspohr@salesforce.com

Fink & Fuchs AG:

Stefan Weigl

Account Director

+49 (0)611 7413 178

salesforce@finkfuchs.de