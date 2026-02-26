EQS-News: Mister Spex continues selective Store Expansion and opens new Premium Store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Mister Spex continues selective Store Expansion and opens new Premium Store on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm



26.02.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mister Spex, one of Germany’s leading opticians, announces the opening of a new premium store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm, one of the city’s most prominent shopping streets, on February 26, 2026. The company now operates seven stores in Berlin and 66 stores across Germany.

Expansion of new stores is aimed at accelerating profitable growth and enhancing the company’s margin profile. It focuses on markets where Mister Spex already has strong brand awareness and established demand for optical services. This approach allows the company to deepen its presence in proven locations, build scale within its nationwide network and further strengthen its market position. The new store on Kurfürstendamm reflects this approach in one of Berlin’s most highly frequented premium retail locations. Ten years after launching its first store in Berlin, Mister Spex now operates seven stores in the capital and has built a strong presence in the city’s retail landscape.

The new store reflects the concept Mister Spex has gradually established over the past year. This includes a clear focus on preventive eye care, as well as personalized consultation, particularly in the selection and fitting of frames and lenses. Services such as the Eye Health Check, which was rolled out nationwide in June 2025, address a growing gap in the healthcare system, where long waiting times and limited specialist capacity drive demand for easily accessible optical service. By introducing services that enable the early detection of potential indicators of serious eye conditions, Mister Spex expands its role in optical care and supports its positioning as the “the optician of your life”.

“Our new store on Kurfürstendamm is led by a team of seven experienced professionals who stand for high-quality consultation and service. For us, strong store performance starts with strong local teams. In a high-frequency location like Kurfürstendamm, this combination of visibility and expertise allows us to deliver consistent service quality and build long-term customer relationships,” says Heinzpeter Mandl, Senior Vice President Commercial at Mister Spex.



Mister Spex Store Kurfürstendamm

Kurfürstendamm 200, 10719 Berlin

Mon - Sat: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.