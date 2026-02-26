Mister Spex Aktie

Mister Spex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CSAE / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 07:29:33

EQS-News: Mister Spex continues selective Store Expansion and opens new Premium Store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Expansion
Mister Spex continues selective Store Expansion and opens new Premium Store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm

26.02.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex, one of Germany’s leading opticians, announces the opening of a new premium store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm, one of the city’s most prominent shopping streets, on February 26, 2026. The company now operates seven stores in Berlin and 66 stores across Germany. 

Expansion of new stores is aimed at accelerating profitable growth and enhancing the company’s margin profile. It focuses on markets where Mister Spex already has strong brand awareness and established demand for optical services. This approach allows the company to deepen its presence in proven locations, build scale within its nationwide network and further strengthen its market position. The new store on Kurfürstendamm reflects this approach in one of Berlin’s most highly frequented premium retail locations. Ten years after launching its first store in Berlin, Mister Spex now operates seven stores in the capital and has built a strong presence in the city’s retail landscape. 

The new store reflects the concept Mister Spex has gradually established over the past year. This includes a clear focus on preventive eye care, as well as personalized consultation, particularly in the selection and fitting of frames and lenses. Services such as the Eye Health Check, which was rolled out nationwide in June 2025, address a growing gap in the healthcare system, where long waiting times and limited specialist capacity drive demand for easily accessible optical service. By introducing services that enable the early detection of potential indicators of serious eye conditions, Mister Spex expands its role in optical care and supports its positioning as the “the optician of your life”. 

“Our new store on Kurfürstendamm is led by a team of seven experienced professionals who stand for high-quality consultation and service. For us, strong store performance starts with strong local teams. In a high-frequency location like Kurfürstendamm, this combination of visibility and expertise allows us to deliver consistent service quality and build long-term customer relationships,” says Heinzpeter Mandl, Senior Vice President Commercial at Mister Spex.  

 
Mister Spex Store Kurfürstendamm 

Kurfürstendamm 200, 10719 Berlin 

Mon - Sat: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 


26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281492

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281492  26.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mister Spex

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mister Spex

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mister Spex 1,29 1,18% Mister Spex

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
12:07 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen