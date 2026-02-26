Mister Spex Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSAE / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
|
26.02.2026 07:29:33
EQS-News: Mister Spex continues selective Store Expansion and opens new Premium Store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm
|
EQS-News: Mister Spex SE
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Mister Spex, one of Germany’s leading opticians, announces the opening of a new premium store on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm, one of the city’s most prominent shopping streets, on February 26, 2026. The company now operates seven stores in Berlin and 66 stores across Germany.
Expansion of new stores is aimed at accelerating profitable growth and enhancing the company’s margin profile. It focuses on markets where Mister Spex already has strong brand awareness and established demand for optical services. This approach allows the company to deepen its presence in proven locations, build scale within its nationwide network and further strengthen its market position. The new store on Kurfürstendamm reflects this approach in one of Berlin’s most highly frequented premium retail locations. Ten years after launching its first store in Berlin, Mister Spex now operates seven stores in the capital and has built a strong presence in the city’s retail landscape.
The new store reflects the concept Mister Spex has gradually established over the past year. This includes a clear focus on preventive eye care, as well as personalized consultation, particularly in the selection and fitting of frames and lenses. Services such as the Eye Health Check, which was rolled out nationwide in June 2025, address a growing gap in the healthcare system, where long waiting times and limited specialist capacity drive demand for easily accessible optical service. By introducing services that enable the early detection of potential indicators of serious eye conditions, Mister Spex expands its role in optical care and supports its positioning as the “the optician of your life”.
“Our new store on Kurfürstendamm is led by a team of seven experienced professionals who stand for high-quality consultation and service. For us, strong store performance starts with strong local teams. In a high-frequency location like Kurfürstendamm, this combination of visibility and expertise allows us to deliver consistent service quality and build long-term customer relationships,” says Heinzpeter Mandl, Senior Vice President Commercial at Mister Spex.
Kurfürstendamm 200, 10719 Berlin
Mon - Sat: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|presse@misterspex.de
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CSAE2
|WKN:
|A3CSAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281492
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2281492 26.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mister Spex
Analysen zu Mister Spex
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mister Spex
|1,29
|1,18%