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WKN DE: A3CSAE / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

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17.08.2026 07:32:53

EQS-News: Mister Spex expands its core business into children’s eyewear

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
Mister Spex expands its core business into children’s eyewear

17.08.2026 / 07:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mister Spex expands its core business into children’s eyewear 

Mister Spex, one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, is expanding its offering in Germany to include children’s glasses. The range, specifically designed for schoolchildren aged 6 to 12, will be available in the German online shop from 17 August 2026 and in all 66 Mister Spex stores across Germany from 31 August 2026. 

By entering this new category, Mister Spex is expanding the addressable customer base of its prescription eyewear business to include families with schoolchildren. Changes in prescriptions and fit as children grow may require further professional advice and adjustment. This creates potential for repeat purchases and long-term customer retention. 

“By adding children’s eyewear, we are expanding our core business into a category in which personal advice, high service quality and trust are essential,” says Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex. “We combine the reach of our German online shop with the advisory expertise of our store teams. This enables us to support families through different stages of life while creating additional potential for long term customer relationships and profitable growth in our German core market.” 

Curated portfolio for the varied demands of children’s daily lives 

When selecting children’s glasses, key considerations include a frame suited to the size of the child’s face, a secure fit without pressure points, and suitability for school, sports and leisure. In line with the assortment strategy across the Group, Mister Spex also pursues a focused, curated portfolio approach for children’s eyewear. It comprises carefully selected models from four established brands: Ray-Ban Junior, Oakley Youth, Nano Vista and TITANFLEX Kids. The models cover a range of price points and vary in weight, flexibility and durability. 

Children’s glasses with classic single vision lenses and a basic hard coating are available from EUR 75.95. Thinner lenses and additional coatings are available at an extra cost. 

Store teams receive dedicated training to advise parents and children and ensure the professional fitting of children’s glasses. Further adjustments and services are also available in stores after purchase. 

Further information and the children’s eyewear range are available here


17.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: presse@misterspex.de
Internet: www.misterspex.de
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
WKN: A3CSAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200SBGUML8UFGNW39
EQS News ID: 2383490

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383490  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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