EQS-News: Mister Spex expands its core business into children’s eyewear

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Mister Spex expands its core business into children’s eyewear



17.08.2026 / 07:32 CET/CEST

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Mister Spex expands its core business into children’s eyewear

Mister Spex, one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, is expanding its offering in Germany to include children’s glasses. The range, specifically designed for schoolchildren aged 6 to 12, will be available in the German online shop from 17 August 2026 and in all 66 Mister Spex stores across Germany from 31 August 2026.

By entering this new category, Mister Spex is expanding the addressable customer base of its prescription eyewear business to include families with schoolchildren. Changes in prescriptions and fit as children grow may require further professional advice and adjustment. This creates potential for repeat purchases and long-term customer retention.

“By adding children’s eyewear, we are expanding our core business into a category in which personal advice, high service quality and trust are essential,” says Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex. “We combine the reach of our German online shop with the advisory expertise of our store teams. This enables us to support families through different stages of life while creating additional potential for long term customer relationships and profitable growth in our German core market.”

Curated portfolio for the varied demands of children’s daily lives

When selecting children’s glasses, key considerations include a frame suited to the size of the child’s face, a secure fit without pressure points, and suitability for school, sports and leisure. In line with the assortment strategy across the Group, Mister Spex also pursues a focused, curated portfolio approach for children’s eyewear. It comprises carefully selected models from four established brands: Ray-Ban Junior, Oakley Youth, Nano Vista and TITANFLEX Kids. The models cover a range of price points and vary in weight, flexibility and durability.

Children’s glasses with classic single vision lenses and a basic hard coating are available from EUR 75.95. Thinner lenses and additional coatings are available at an extra cost.

Store teams receive dedicated training to advise parents and children and ensure the professional fitting of children’s glasses. Further adjustments and services are also available in stores after purchase.

Further information and the children’s eyewear range are available here.