EQS-News: Mister Spex SE Confirms 2025 Guidance – consistent focus on profitability shapes business development

02.02.2026
Mister Spex SE Confirms 2025 Guidance – consistent focus on profitability shapes business development
Mister Spex SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous
Mister Spex SE Confirms 2025 Guidance – consistent focus on profitability shapes business development
Mister Spex SE today confirmed its guidance for the 2025 financial year and reiterated its continued disciplined focus on profitability, cash management and operational execution.
According to preliminary and unaudited figures, net revenue in 2025 declined by approximately 18% year-on-year to around € 178 million, in line with the communicated guidance range of -10% to -20%. Revenue development was primarily impacted by the closure of international stores implemented in the fourth quarter of 2024, alongside a continued reduction in promotional and discount-driven activities. These measures contributed to an overall higher-quality product and price mix.
Despite a strategic and deliberate volume reduction, Mister Spex achieved strong like-for-like growth of 8%, underlining the resilience of its German core business and the effectiveness of its focused commercial approach.
The EBIT margin for 2025 came in at the lower half of the guided range of -5% to -15%, reflecting the ongoing implementation of structural cost measures, pricing discipline and investments supporting the restructuring under SpexFocus program, which was fully implemented in the 2025 financial year and will be replaced by a continuous improvement process from 2026 onwards. The cash balance remained stable at approximately € 56 million at year-end, highlighting the Company’s continued focus on liquidity preservation.
Business development in 2025 shaped by focus and discipline
While the market environment remained challenging, characterized by subdued consumer sentiment and ongoing cost pressures in the retail sector, Mister Spex consistently executed its strategic priorities and further strengthened its operational foundation.
“2025 was a year of deliberate decisions and disciplined execution,” said Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex. “We consciously prioritized profitability and service quality over short-term volume. The resilience of our German store business and the continued shift toward higher-value prescription glasses confirm that our strategic direction is working.”
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Mister Spex SE and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein as a result of factors affecting Mister Spex, such as changes in general economic conditions and the competitive environment, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, as well as changes in international and national laws and regulations, particularly with respect to tax laws and regulations. Mister Spex SE assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.
This publication contains supplementary financial measures (not specifically identified in relevant accounting frameworks) that are, or may be, so-called alternative performance measures. For purposes of evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of Mister Spex, these supplemental financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial ratios used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of Mister Spex, which is available at https://ir.misterspex.com/.
