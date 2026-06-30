EQS-News: Mister Spex transitions Logistics and Production to external specialized Partners and closes Berlin-Spandau Site

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

Mister Spex transitions Logistics and Production to external specialized Partners and closes Berlin-Spandau Site



30.06.2026 / 09:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mister Spex transitions Logistics and Production to external specialized Partners and closes Berlin-Spandau Site

Mister Spex, one of Germany's leading optical retailers, will transition its logistics and manufacturing operations to specialized external partners. As part of this transition, the company will close its Berlin-Spandau site by the end of 2026. This decision marks a further step in the company’s evolution toward a more asset-light operating model and is expected to enhance profitability and increase cost flexibility.

Enhancing flexibility and scalability through specialized external partners

Going forward, logistics services will be provided by Arvato, one of the world’s leading supply chain service providers. The scope includes inbound and outbound logistics, warehousing, and returns management. By partnering with Arvato, Mister Spex will gain greater flexibility in its cost structure, streamline operational processes, and support future growth without the need to build additional in-house logistics capacity.

For lens production, Mister Spex is expanding its long-standing partnership with Rodenstock, a leading manufacturer of premium prescription lenses. The two companies already work closely together across parts of Mister Spex’s premium lens portfolio. Under the expanded partnership, Rodenstock will assume responsibility for the full production of prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses.

“Over the past few years, we have systematically transformed Mister Spex into a more efficient and focused organization. Our ambition is to build a data-driven omnichannel business with an asset-light operating model that can deliver profitable growth. Working with specialized partners is an important part of that strategy. It enables us to grow without having to scale infrastructure and resources at the same pace. At the same time, it allows us to focus even more strongly on the areas where we create the greatest value for our customers, including our optical expertise, the continued development of our product offering, innovative eye health services, and a seamless omnichannel experience,” said Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex.

The transition of logistics and production activities will take place gradually throughout the second half of 2026. The full transfer of operations to the new partners is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of 2027.

Supporting Employees Throughout the Transition

Approximately 125 employees will be affected by the closure of the Berlin-Spandau site. Mister Spex is committed to supporting affected colleagues throughout the transition. A comprehensive support package has been put in place, including financial assistance during the transition period as well as measures to support the transition and future employment opportunities.

“This decision affects many colleagues who have played an important role in the development of Mister Spex over the years. It is therefore essential to us that we support them as best as possible during this transition and help create new opportunities for their future,” added Tobias Krauss.

About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading opticians. The Company delivers best-in-class optical services, including its Eye Health Check, and offers a highly curated portfolio of designer brands. With its subscription model, Mister Spex Switch, the Company elevates its service proposition and generates recurring revenue with strong customer retention. Founded in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player into an omnichannel optician with more than 8 million customers, over 120 employed opticians, and a network of currently 66 stores across Germany. Its omnichannel model provides a unified data foundation, a consistent customer experience across all touchpoints, and end-to-end personalization, thereby creating the basis for profitable growth with disciplined cost management in a structurally attractive market.

Investor Relations:

GFD Finanzkommunikation GmbH I investorrelations@misterspex.de |

Corporate Communications:

Elina Schneiders I Head of Corporate Communication | elina.schneiders@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com