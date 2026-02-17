EQS-News: Mitesco Announces Financing Partnership to Accelerate Centcore Data Center Expansion and Software Acquisition Strategy

EQS-News: Mitesco, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Mitesco Announces Financing Partnership to Accelerate Centcore Data Center Expansion and Software Acquisition Strategy



17.02.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

VERO BEACH, FL - February 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Mitesco, Inc. (OTC-QB: MITI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with United Commercial Partners, a Wilmington, Delaware–based financial services firm, to provide development financing for its data center business unit, Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc.

Under the partnership, United Commercial Partners will support project-level financing for Centcore’s modular small-format data center initiatives, enabling faster deployment of capital-efficient facilities designed to meet growing demand for edge compute, AI workloads, and localized cloud infrastructure.

“Partnering with Mitesco and Centcore creates a compelling opportunity to scale nationally across digital infrastructure projects,” said Chris Rappucci of United Commercial Partners. “Our team brings deep experience in commercial and specialty financing, well beyond traditional residential lending. We look forward to supporting Centcore’s expansion with flexible capital solutions designed for growth-oriented data center development.”

Centcore’s small-format data centers are purpose-built to serve enterprise, government, and emerging AI applications, emphasizing rapid deployment, scalable capacity, and proximity to end users. The financing partnership is expected to streamline Centcore’s development timelines while improving overall project economics.

“This partnership moves us from strategy to execution,” said Mack Leath, CEO of Mitesco. “We are actively evaluating three powered sites with existing HVAC and infrastructure, which positions us to convert facilities into operational Centcore data centers faster and at significantly lower cost than ground-up construction.”

He continued, “By combining lower-cost buildouts with competitive financing, we expect Centcore to reach positive cash flow materially sooner than traditional data center models. This relationship gives us the speed, flexibility, and capital structure needed to scale.”

Leath added, “At the same time, we are advancing our software strategy and are currently in discussions with three application software businesses about integrating their operations into newly formed subsidiaries. Our goal is to build a vertically integrated platform - pairing infrastructure with owned software - similar to our deployment of the AI-based Robo Agent.”

He concluded, “Hosting third-party software creates baseline revenue, but the real margin opportunity comes from applications we own and deploy. Customers running our software inside Centcore facilities will also have strong incentives to consolidate additional workloads away from hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. This integrated approach positions Mitesco to accelerate revenue growth, expand margins, and build a differentiated infrastructure-plus-software ecosystem.”

Mitesco continues to advance Centcore as its dedicated data center business unit as part of a broader strategy focused on digital infrastructure, AI enablement, scalable technology solutions, and accretive acquisitions.

About Mitesco, Inc.

Mitesco (OTC-QB: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

Investor Contact:

Jimmy Caplan

jimmycaplan@me.com

(512) 329-9505

About Centcore Data Center

Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., is the Company’s dedicated data center business unit. Centcore provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions.

See www.centcoreusa.com or contact:

Brian Valania

bvalania@centcoreusa.com

(610) 888-7509

About Vero Technology Ventures

Vero Technology Ventures is Mitesco’s venture arm investing in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.

About United Commercial Partners

United Commercial Partners is a Wilmington, Delaware–based financial services firm providing customized financing solutions across commercial and specialty development projects. The firm structures flexible capital solutions designed to support growth-oriented initiatives and emerging infrastructure opportunities.

Contact:

Chris Rappucci

302.844.0188

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to expansion into new operations, data center development, and software acquisition initiatives. Words such as expects, anticipates, aims, projects, intends, plans, believes, estimates, seeks, assumes, may, should, could, would, foresees, forecasts, predicts, targets, commitments and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including financing availability, execution risk, litigation exposure, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

