EQS-News: MLP SE: 'H1 2026: MLP achieves new record highs in revenue and earnings'

EQS-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

MLP SE: 'H1 2026: MLP achieves new record highs in revenue and earnings'



13.08.2026 / 07:34 CET/CEST

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H1 2026: MLP achieves new record highs in revenue and earnings

H1 2026: Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increase significantly to EUR 60.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million) – total revenue reaches EUR 583 million (H1 2025: EUR 529 million)

Strong revenue growth in the Property & Casualty (+12 percent) and Wealth (+11 percent) competence fields, higher revenue also recorded in the Life & Health competence field (+3 percent)

Key figures for future revenue development increased to new record highs: MLP Group reaches EUR 68.8 billion in assets under management (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion) and EUR 865 million in managed non-life insurance premium volume (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million)

MLP confirms EBIT forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million for 2026

Mid-term planning 2028 reaffirmed: continuation of growth trajectory towards EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million on total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion – strategic realisation of potential in consulting for family clients, targeted expansion of the corporate client business and multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients; performance-based compensation at FERI included in planning only to a limited extent

Wiesloch, August 13, 2026 – The MLP Group achieved new record highs in both total revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first half of 2026, thereby continuing its growth trajectory. In doing so, MLP is realising the far-reaching potential arising from the Group’s broad-based and strategically interlinked positioning. The company significantly increased total revenue to EUR 583 million (H1 2025: EUR 529 million) and EBIT to EUR 60.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). Particularly in the second quarter, MLP recorded a significant increase compared with the same period of the previous year, as already communicated in the ad hoc announcement on 29 July 2026, and achieved EBIT of EUR 19.1 million (Q2 2025: EUR 4.9 million). Looking at the entire first half of the year, the MLP Group achieved strong revenue growth in the Property & Casualty and Wealth competence fields. MLP benefited above all from a significantly expanded non-life insurance business with corporate and private clients, as well as from significantly higher revenue in wealth management. The MLP Group was also able to increase the key figures that are important for future revenue development to new record highs. Assets under management reached EUR 68.8 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion) and managed non-life insurance premium volume reached EUR 865 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million). The MLP Group confirms the current EBIT forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million for 2026. At the same time, MLP Group once again reaffirms its planning to achieve EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million with total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. Performance-based compensation at FERI is included in the forecast and planning only to a limited extent.

“The success of the MLP Group is above all the result of the continuous and very targeted development over recent years. We have positioned the company on a significantly broader footing and strategically interlinked the individual divisions in such a way that they mutually reinforce one another. At the same time, we have continued to invest in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, training, quality and innovation. Our investments are increasingly paying off. It is becoming evident that we have only just begun to realise our potential. And we are implementing our digital strategy with a focus on the use of artificial intelligence across the entire MLP Group, at high speed while always acting responsibly,” says Dr Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, Chief Executive Officer at MLP SE.

Total revenue increased to new record high of EUR 583 million

The MLP Group increased total revenue by 10 percent in the first half of 2026, reaching a new record high of EUR 583 million (H1 2025: EUR 529 million). The Group achieved the strongest revenue growth (+12 percent) in the Property & Casualty competence field, rising to EUR 155 million (H1 2025: EUR 139 million). Here, the company was able to significantly increase revenue from the non-life insurance business with corporate and private clients as a result of further strong growth in the managed non-life insurance premium volume. The MLP Group also achieved similarly strong growth in the Wealth competence field (+11 percent), with revenue rising to EUR 270 million (H1 2025: EUR 244 million). Here, the company benefited from significantly higher revenue in wealth management, resulting both from the once again strong growth in assets under management and from performance-based compensation. The latter is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts and is largely recognised in the results. The Life & Health competence field (+3 percent) grew to EUR 133 million (H1 2025: EUR 130 million), with slightly higher revenue from both old-age provision and health insurance. Revenue also increased in the Others competence field (+5 percent), reaching around EUR 5 million (H1 2025: around EUR 5 million).

Record highs in key figures

As of 30 June 2026, the MLP Group also reached new record highs in the key figures that are important for future revenue development: the company increased assets under management to EUR 68.8 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion) and managed non-life insurance premium volume to EUR 865 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million).

EBIT reaches new record high of EUR 60.4 million

The MLP Group achieved EBIT of EUR 60.4 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). This was due to the very positive revenue development alongside continued disciplined cost management. Particularly in the second quarter, MLP recorded a significant increase compared with the same period of the previous year and achieved EBIT of EUR 19.1 million (Q2 2025: EUR 4.9 million). EBIT development in the second quarter of 2026 was influenced in particular by higher assets under management, higher performance-based compensation and an improved interest result.

2026 forecast confirmed and 2028 mid-term planning reaffirmed

For the financial year 2026, MLP confirms its EBIT forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million and expects the established growth trajectory to continue, which was already impressively reflected in the figures for the first half of the year. At the same time, the MLP Group once again reaffirms its planning to achieve EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million on total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. The strategic realisation of potential in consulting for family clients, the targeted expansion of the corporate client business and the multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients are expected to drive growth across all competence fields: Wealth, Life & Health and Property & Casualty. Performance-based compensation is included only to a limited extent in both the forecast and the planning.

The mid-term planning provides for a significant increase in the key figures to EUR 75 to 81 billion in assets under management and to EUR 1.0 to 1.1 billion in the managed non-life insurance premium volume by the end of 2028, driven by the planned further realisation of potential within the MLP Group.

“Following the good results achieved in the first half of the year, we have established an excellent position from which to meet our EBIT forecast for the full year 2026. We are driving forward our strategic priorities, asset growth and the expansion of the corporate client business, in a targeted manner. In addition, the current reform of private old-age provision creates an environment where our client consultants will be called upon even more strongly as dialogue partners for our clients. Last but not least, the client-centric use of artificial intelligence has an additional supportive effect. Accordingly, we are also on track with our mid-term planning 2028,” says Reinhard Loose, Chief Financial Officer of MLP SE.

An overview of key figures

MLP Group (in EUR million) 6M 2026 6M 2025 Change in % Revenue 563.8 517.7 +9 Competence field Wealth 270.3 244.2 +11 Competence field Life & Health 133.2 129.9 +3 Competence field Property & Casualty 155.3 138.8 +12 Competence field Others 4.9 4.7 +5 Other revenue 19.6 11.3 +73 Total revenue 583.4 529.1 +10 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 60.4 42.7 +41 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 59.6 41.8 +43 Net profit 42.0 28.9 +45 Earnings per share (diluted/basic) in EUR 0.39 0.26 +47 Family clients 599,800 596,100* +1 Corporate and institutional clients 27,500 27,400* +0 Client consultants 2,166 2,136* +1

*as of Dec 31, 2025

MLP Group (in EUR million) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change in % Revenue 256.7 223.4 +15 Competence field Wealth 144.3 119.5 +21 Competence field Life & Health 69.5 65.6 +6 Competence field Property & Casualty 41.2 36.7 +12 Competence field Others 1.8 1.6 +11 Other revenue 11.9 5.0 +135 Total revenue 268.6 228.4 +18 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 19.1 4.9 +290 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 18.3 4.2 +337 Net profit 12.2 1.3 +852 Earnings per share (diluted/basic) in EUR 0.11 0.01 +875

Definitions of key figures can be found on our website: https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/





About MLP

With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

• Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

• DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

• FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

• MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

• RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs

• TPC – Benefit expert network for enterprises

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 68.8 billion for around 599,800 private and around 27,500 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 865 million.