MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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13.08.2026 07:34:04
EQS-News: MLP SE: 'H1 2026: MLP achieves new record highs in revenue and earnings'
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EQS-News: MLP SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
H1 2026: MLP achieves new record highs in revenue and earnings
Wiesloch, August 13, 2026 – The MLP Group achieved new record highs in both total revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first half of 2026, thereby continuing its growth trajectory. In doing so, MLP is realising the far-reaching potential arising from the Group’s broad-based and strategically interlinked positioning. The company significantly increased total revenue to EUR 583 million (H1 2025: EUR 529 million) and EBIT to EUR 60.4 million (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). Particularly in the second quarter, MLP recorded a significant increase compared with the same period of the previous year, as already communicated in the ad hoc announcement on 29 July 2026, and achieved EBIT of EUR 19.1 million (Q2 2025: EUR 4.9 million). Looking at the entire first half of the year, the MLP Group achieved strong revenue growth in the Property & Casualty and Wealth competence fields. MLP benefited above all from a significantly expanded non-life insurance business with corporate and private clients, as well as from significantly higher revenue in wealth management. The MLP Group was also able to increase the key figures that are important for future revenue development to new record highs. Assets under management reached EUR 68.8 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion) and managed non-life insurance premium volume reached EUR 865 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million). The MLP Group confirms the current EBIT forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million for 2026. At the same time, MLP Group once again reaffirms its planning to achieve EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million with total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. Performance-based compensation at FERI is included in the forecast and planning only to a limited extent.
“The success of the MLP Group is above all the result of the continuous and very targeted development over recent years. We have positioned the company on a significantly broader footing and strategically interlinked the individual divisions in such a way that they mutually reinforce one another. At the same time, we have continued to invest in digitalisation, artificial intelligence, training, quality and innovation. Our investments are increasingly paying off. It is becoming evident that we have only just begun to realise our potential. And we are implementing our digital strategy with a focus on the use of artificial intelligence across the entire MLP Group, at high speed while always acting responsibly,” says Dr Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, Chief Executive Officer at MLP SE.
Total revenue increased to new record high of EUR 583 million
The MLP Group increased total revenue by 10 percent in the first half of 2026, reaching a new record high of EUR 583 million (H1 2025: EUR 529 million). The Group achieved the strongest revenue growth (+12 percent) in the Property & Casualty competence field, rising to EUR 155 million (H1 2025: EUR 139 million). Here, the company was able to significantly increase revenue from the non-life insurance business with corporate and private clients as a result of further strong growth in the managed non-life insurance premium volume. The MLP Group also achieved similarly strong growth in the Wealth competence field (+11 percent), with revenue rising to EUR 270 million (H1 2025: EUR 244 million). Here, the company benefited from significantly higher revenue in wealth management, resulting both from the once again strong growth in assets under management and from performance-based compensation. The latter is accrued for the positive performance of investment concepts and is largely recognised in the results. The Life & Health competence field (+3 percent) grew to EUR 133 million (H1 2025: EUR 130 million), with slightly higher revenue from both old-age provision and health insurance. Revenue also increased in the Others competence field (+5 percent), reaching around EUR 5 million (H1 2025: around EUR 5 million).
Record highs in key figures
As of 30 June 2026, the MLP Group also reached new record highs in the key figures that are important for future revenue development: the company increased assets under management to EUR 68.8 billion (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion) and managed non-life insurance premium volume to EUR 865 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million).
EBIT reaches new record high of EUR 60.4 million
The MLP Group achieved EBIT of EUR 60.4 million in the first six months of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 42.7 million). This was due to the very positive revenue development alongside continued disciplined cost management. Particularly in the second quarter, MLP recorded a significant increase compared with the same period of the previous year and achieved EBIT of EUR 19.1 million (Q2 2025: EUR 4.9 million). EBIT development in the second quarter of 2026 was influenced in particular by higher assets under management, higher performance-based compensation and an improved interest result.
2026 forecast confirmed and 2028 mid-term planning reaffirmed
For the financial year 2026, MLP confirms its EBIT forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million and expects the established growth trajectory to continue, which was already impressively reflected in the figures for the first half of the year. At the same time, the MLP Group once again reaffirms its planning to achieve EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million on total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. The strategic realisation of potential in consulting for family clients, the targeted expansion of the corporate client business and the multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients are expected to drive growth across all competence fields: Wealth, Life & Health and Property & Casualty. Performance-based compensation is included only to a limited extent in both the forecast and the planning.
The mid-term planning provides for a significant increase in the key figures to EUR 75 to 81 billion in assets under management and to EUR 1.0 to 1.1 billion in the managed non-life insurance premium volume by the end of 2028, driven by the planned further realisation of potential within the MLP Group.
“Following the good results achieved in the first half of the year, we have established an excellent position from which to meet our EBIT forecast for the full year 2026. We are driving forward our strategic priorities, asset growth and the expansion of the corporate client business, in a targeted manner. In addition, the current reform of private old-age provision creates an environment where our client consultants will be called upon even more strongly as dialogue partners for our clients. Last but not least, the client-centric use of artificial intelligence has an additional supportive effect. Accordingly, we are also on track with our mid-term planning 2028,” says Reinhard Loose, Chief Financial Officer of MLP SE.
An overview of key figures
*as of Dec 31, 2025
Definitions of key figures can be found on our website: https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/
With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.
• Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants
• DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms
• FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals
• MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients
• RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs
• TPC – Benefit expert network for enterprises
An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.
The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 68.8 billion for around 599,800 private and around 27,500 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 865 million.
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222-308-8320
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222-308-1131
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mlp.de
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
|WKN:
|656990
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
|EQS News ID:
|2381964
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381964 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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