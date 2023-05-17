17.05.2023 17:37:21

EQS-News: MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published

EQS-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published

17.05.2023 / 17:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published 

  • New elections to the Supervisory Board are held as scheduled
  • Dividend of 30 cents per share proposed by Executive Board and Supervisory Board (previous year: 30 cents)

Wiesloch, May 17, 2023 MLP will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022 on June 29, 2023. In accordance with the schedule, new elections of the members of the Supervisory Board will be held this year. Curricula vitae of the candidates proposed by the current Supervisory Board to represent the shareholders on the MLP SE committee can be found at www.mlp-agm.com. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via this link. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal for participation in the Annual General Meeting, which will be held purely as an online event.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (previous year: 30 cents).

The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:

  • Use of unappropriated profit as per December 31, 2022
  • Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2022
  • Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022
  • Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023
  • Approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2022
  • New election of the members of the Supervisory Board
  • Approval of a control agreement with the MLP Banking AG
  • Approval of the compensation system for the members of the Executive Board
  • Amendment of Supervisory Board compensation with a corresponding amendment of the Companys articles association and the compensation system for members of the Supervisory Board
  • Amendment to § 19 of the Companys articles of association (virtual Annual General Meeting)

 

About MLP:

The MLP Group with its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

  • Deutschland.Immobilien The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants
  • DOMCURA The underwriting agency for financial consultants and platforms
  • FERI Investment management for institutional investors and high net worth individuals
  • MLP Financial consulting for discerning clients
  • RVM The insurance broker for SMEs
  • TPC Consultant for employers on all questions regarding benefits

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The group was founded in 1971 and today manages for more than 573,000 private and 28,200 corporate clients more than EUR 54 billion in assets and a portfolio volume of around EUR 673 million in non-life insurance. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.


17.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320
Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131
E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
ISIN: DE0006569908
WKN: 656990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1635855

 
End of News EQS News Service

1635855  17.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1635855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MLP SEmehr Analysen

13.08.21 MLP Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.06.21 MLP buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MLP SE 5,38 0,75% MLP SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen