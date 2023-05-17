EQS-News: MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published

EQS-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published



17.05.2023

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published New elections to the Supervisory Board are held as scheduled

Dividend of 30 cents per share proposed by Executive Board and Supervisory Board (previous year: 30 cents) Wiesloch, May 17, 2023 MLP will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022 on June 29, 2023. In accordance with the schedule, new elections of the members of the Supervisory Board will be held this year. Curricula vitae of the candidates proposed by the current Supervisory Board to represent the shareholders on the MLP SE committee can be found at www.mlp-agm.com. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via this link. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal for participation in the Annual General Meeting, which will be held purely as an online event. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (previous year: 30 cents). The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items: Use of unappropriated profit as per December 31, 2022

Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2022

Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022

Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023

Approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2022

New election of the members of the Supervisory Board

Approval of a control agreement with the MLP Banking AG

Approval of the compensation system for the members of the Executive Board

Amendment of Supervisory Board compensation with a corresponding amendment of the Companys articles association and the compensation system for members of the Supervisory Board

Amendment to § 19 of the Companys articles of association (virtual Annual General Meeting) About MLP: The MLP Group with its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers. Deutschland.Immobilien The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

DOMCURA The underwriting agency for financial consultants and platforms

FERI Investment management for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

MLP Financial consulting for discerning clients

RVM The insurance broker for SMEs

TPC Consultant for employers on all questions regarding benefits An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility. The group was founded in 1971 and today manages for more than 573,000 private and 28,200 corporate clients more than EUR 54 billion in assets and a portfolio volume of around EUR 673 million in non-life insurance. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.

