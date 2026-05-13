EQS-News: MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published

EQS-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published



13.05.2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a constant dividend of 36 cents per share (PY: 36 cents)

AGM to be held as an in-person event at the Palatin Kongress- und Kulturzentrum in Wiesloch Wiesloch, May 13, 2026 – MLP SE will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025 on June 25, 2026 as an in-person event at the Palatin Kongress- und Kulturzentrum in Wiesloch. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via the following link: http://www.mlp-agm.com/. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal, where postal voting will be available in the run-up to the Annual General Meeting. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a constant dividend payout of 36 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (PY: 36 cents). The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items: Use of unappropriated profit as of December 31, 2025

Granting discharge to the members of the Executive Board of MLP SE for the financial year 2025

Granting discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board of MLP SE for the financial year 2025

Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2026 and the Sustainability Report for the financial year 2026

Approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2025

Cancellation of authorised capital and the creation of new authorised capital, as well as the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

Amendment to the object of the Company by the new area of business practice management and advisory services in the market of medical professionals and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

About the MLP Group With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers. Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

– The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

– The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

– Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

– Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision for SMEs

– Risk manager for insurance and provision for SMEs TPC– Benefit expert network for enterprises An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility. The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 65.2 billion for around 597,100 private and around 27,400 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 859 million.

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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