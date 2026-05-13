MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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13.05.2026 15:57:04
EQS-News: MLP SE: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published
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EQS-News: MLP SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published
Wiesloch, May 13, 2026 – MLP SE will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025 on June 25, 2026 as an in-person event at the Palatin Kongress- und Kulturzentrum in Wiesloch. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via the following link: http://www.mlp-agm.com/. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal, where postal voting will be available in the run-up to the Annual General Meeting.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a constant dividend payout of 36 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (PY: 36 cents).
The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:
With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.
An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.
The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 65.2 billion for around 597,100 private and around 27,400 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 859 million.
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222-308-8320
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222-308-1131
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mlp.de
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
|WKN:
|656990
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2327122
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2327122 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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