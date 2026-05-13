EQS-News: MLP SE: 'Q1 2026: Strong first quarter for MLP – new all-time highs in revenue and earnings'

EQS-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

MLP SE: 'Q1 2026: Strong first quarter for MLP – new all-time highs in revenue and earnings'



13.05.2026 / 07:39 CET/CEST

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Q1 2026: Strong first quarter for MLP – new all-time highs in revenue and earnings

Q1 2026: MLP Group achieves record total revenue of EUR 315 million

(Q1 2025: EUR 301 million) and record earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 41.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 37.8 million)

Strongest revenue growth (+12%) in the Property & Casualty competence field, stable performance in the Wealth (+1%) and Life & Health (-1%) competence fields

Key figures for future revenue development as of March 31, 2026: non-life insurance premium volume increased to a new high of EUR 859 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million). Assets under management remained stable at EUR 65.2 billion despite a significant reporting date-related decline in capital markets (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion)

Forecast 2026 confirmed: EBIT of EUR 100 to 110 million

Mid-term planning 2028 reaffirmed: Continuation of the growth path should lead to EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion – strategic realisation of potential in consulting for family clients, targeted expansion of the corporate client business, as well as a multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients; performance-based compensation at FERI is only included to a limited extent

Wiesloch, May 13, 2026 – The MLP Group has made a strong start to the financial year 2026. It continued its mid-term growth path while at the same time achieving new all-time highs in revenue and earnings. MLP increased total revenue to EUR 315 million (Q1 2025: EUR 301 million). This positive development was driven in particular by the strong revenue growth in the Property & Casualty competence field, whilst figures in the Wealth and Life & Health competence fields remained stable. The MLP Group was able to successfully withstand the adverse external factors resulting from the military conflicts in the Persian Gulf, thanks to its broad and strategically integrated positioning. This was achieved despite a significant increase in uncertainty for the German economy and heightened volatility in capital markets in recent weeks. MLP also demonstrated strength in the key figures that are important for future revenue development: Assets under management remained stable despite a temporary downturn in stock markets, while the non-life insurance premium volume rose again to a new all-time high. MLP achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 41.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 37.8 million). The Group confirms its forecast for 2026 and expects EBIT of EUR 100 to 110 million. At the same time, the MLP Group reaffirms its mid-term planning: continuing its growth path, it is targeting EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million with total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. Performance-based compensation at FERI is only taken into account to a limited extent in the forecast and planning.

“The MLP Group has delivered a successful start to the year, once again achieving new all-time highs in revenue and earnings. Our broad and strategically integrated positioning is proving its strength, particularly in a challenging macroeconomic environment. At the same time, our business model offers further significant growth potential, which we are increasingly unlocking. We see our high-quality personal client consulting in combination with our rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence as a clear competitive advantage,” says Dr Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, Chief Executive Officer at MLP SE.

Total revenue increased to EUR 315 million

The MLP Group increased total revenue by 5 percent in the opening quarter, reaching a new all-time high of around EUR 315 million (Q1 2025: EUR 301 million). Once again, it benefited from its highly diversified and strategically integrated revenue structure. The Group achieved the strongest revenue growth (+12%) in the Property & Casualty competence field, rising to EUR 114 million (Q1 2025: EUR 102 million), reflecting the typically strong seasonal business performance. The MLP Group recorded stable revenue levels in the Wealth competence field (+1%) at EUR 126 million (Q1 2025: EUR 125 million) and in the Life & Health competence field (-1%) at EUR 64 million (Q1 2025: EUR 64 million). Within the Wealth competence field, the strong performance in wealth management more than offset weaker developments in real estate brokerage and loans & mortgages. Within the Life & Health competence field, old-age provision was slightly weaker, while the brokerage of health insurance developed slightly more positively. In the Others competence field, revenue also remained stable at EUR 3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 3 million).

As of March 31, 2026, MLP has also established a strong starting position in the key figures relevant for future revenue development: Assets under management remained stable at EUR 65.2 billion despite the temporary downturn in capital markets (December 31, 2025: EUR 65.9 billion), while the non-life insurance premium volume once again increased to a new all-time high of EUR 859 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 809 million).

EBIT reaches record high of EUR 41.3 million

The MLP Group achieved EBIT of EUR 41.3 million in the first three months of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 37.8 million). This was driven by the positive revenue development combined with consistently disciplined cost management. The MLP Group was able to reach this record level in a highly volatile political and economic environment, characterised by a corresponding downturn in capital markets and, as a result, an almost complete absence of performance-based compensation in wealth management.

Forecast 2026 confirmed and mid-term planning 2028 reaffirmed

For the financial year 2026, MLP expects the continuation of its enduring growth path and confirms its EBIT forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million. In addition, MLP continues to plan for EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million with total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028. This growth is to be driven by the strategic realisation of potential in consulting for family clients, targeted expansion of the corporate client business, as well as a multi asset approach for institutional and high net worth clients. Performance-based compensation is only taken into account to a limited extent in both the forecast and the planning.

In the mid-term planning, a significant increase in key figures is planned as a result of the targeted unlocking of potential, with assets under management expected to reach EUR 75 to 81 billion and the volume of non-life insurance premium projected to total EUR 1.0 to 1.1 billion by the end of 2028. In addition, the already visible effects of the consistently pursued digitalisation strategy, particularly through the significantly expanded use of artificial intelligence across the entire MLP Group, are expected to support the targeted substantial increase in earnings. This is complemented by continued disciplined cost management.

“Already in the first quarter, we have achieved a significant portion of our forecast for the full year earnings. High-quality financial consulting, complemented by the targeted and responsible use of artificial intelligence, remains the key success factor in serving private and corporate clients and thus for our further business development. The MLP Group is very well positioned to consistently realise the identified growth potential in the coming years and to achieve our mid-term planning through to the end of 2028,” says Reinhard Loose, Chief Financial Officer at MLP SE.

An overview of key figures

MLP Group (in EUR million) Q1/2026 Q1/2025 Change in % Sales revenue 307.0 294.3 +4 Wealth competence field 126.0 124.8 +1 Life & Health competence field 63.7 64.3 -1 Property & Casualty competence field 114.1 102.1 +12 Others competence field 3.2 3.1 +2 Other income 7.8 6.3 +24 Total revenue 314.8 300.6 +5 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 41.3 37.8 +9 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 41.3 37.6 +10 Net profit 29.8 27.6 +8 Earnings per share (diluted/basic) in EUR 0.27 0.25 +8 Family clients 597,100 596,100* +0 Corporate and institutional clients 27,400 27,400* -0 Client consultants 2,160 2,136* +1

*As of December 31, 2025

Definitions of key figures can be found on our website:

https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/

About MLP

With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

• Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

• DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

• FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

• MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

• RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs

• TPC – Benefit expert network for enterprises

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 65.2 billion for around 597,100 private and around 27,400 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 859 million.