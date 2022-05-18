EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q1 2022 Results

MTS Announces Q1 2022 Results

Q1 2022 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.5% year-over-year to RUB 134.4 bn.

Q1 2022 Group Adjusted OIBDA [1] increased 2.0% year-over-year to RUB 56.5 bn.

[1] Q1 2022 Group Net Profit [2] amounted to RUB 3.9 bn.

MOSCOW, May 18, 2022 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MTS or the Company) (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russias largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

In Q1 2022, Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.5% year-over-year to reach RUB 134.4 bn, primarily driven by robust top-line performance in the Companys Telecom, Fintech, and Media[3] verticals. Group Adjusted OIBDA saw moderate growth of 2.0% year-over-year to RUB 56.5 bn, primarily driven by solid business performance in core telecom services. In Q1 2022, Group Net Profit amounted to RUB 3.9 bn.

Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: In Q1 2022, MTS demonstrated steady execution amid an evolving external environment, delivering solid results across many key financial indicators. Our combination of a robust, resilient core telecom business together with emerging high-potential digital verticals has proven once again to be a firm foundation for our continued long-term development. In the current environment, we remain laser focused on ensuring daily business continuity, maintaining ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet, and providing reliable, uninterrupted high-quality services for our customers. I remain confident in our ability to navigate challenges and am happy to once more reaffirm our commitment to deliver for all of our stakeholders.

Consolidated MTS Group key figures (RUB bn)