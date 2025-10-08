World Oil Group Aktie

08.10.2025 02:48:01

EQS-News: Moon Equity Holdings' Subsidiary IndeXr Launches 5X Energy-Efficient AI-as-a-Service Private Cloud

EQS-News: Moon Equity Holdings Corp / Key word(s): Energy
Moon Equity Holdings' Subsidiary IndeXr Launches 5X Energy-Efficient AI-as-a-Service Private Cloud

08.10.2025 / 02:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Master Reseller Partnership Enables Turnkey, White-Label Private AI Clouds With Radically Lower Power and Space Footprints

AVENTURA, FL - October 7, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - IndeXr, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI), today announced the launch of its AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) private cloud offering powered by SoftIron® HyperCloud™. Delivered on-premises or in sovereign facilities, the new service combines rapid deployment with exceptional energy efficiency to help organizations run modern AI workloads while cutting power, cooling, and space requirements. IndeXr holds a Master Reseller partnership with SoftIron and can white-label the solution for enterprises, government, service providers, and public-sector customers. https://indexr.ai/aiaas

68e56040da846f32265a74f3_1

Built for customers that need cloud simplicity with enterprise control, the IndeXr + SoftIron stack emphasizes efficient hardware-software co-design. SoftIron reports HyperCloud nodes consume significantly less power and require less cooling than “cloud-washed” alternatives; in field deployments, appliances have drawn up to 80% less power vs. comparable systems, and customers have documented material improvements in energy efficiency while shrinking rack footprints.

IndeXr’s offer also addresses practical realities of AI at scale: faster stand-up, smaller footprint, and seamless transition from legacy stacks. The program supports on-premises builds with full chain-of-custody (including U.S. manufacturing provenance) and can be delivered in days, often occupying less than half a rack for initial deployments. Fixed-price packages minimize integration risk.

“We are directly addressing the obvious elephant in the room with AI. Energy efficiency must be the starting point,” said Steve Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holdings. “By pairing IndeXr’s services with SoftIron’s purpose-built private cloud, we’re giving customers a faster, cleaner way to stand up AI - with an average of 5x more performance per watt, less waste, and complete control over where data lives.”

Availability & Commercial Options

As SoftIron’s Master Reseller, IndeXr can deliver HyperCloud as a branded or white-label service, including turnkey design, deployment, and managed operations. Channel-friendly packaging supports governments, enterprises, MSPs, and public institutions seeking a low-touch path to private AI clouds with predictable energy and operating profiles and less heat signature.

About IndeXr

IndeXr builds resilient, energy-efficient private cloud and data platforms for AI, search, and mission-critical workloads. IndeXr is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI). https://indexr.ai/press-releases/

About Moon Equity Holdings

Moon Equity Holdings develops and invests in resilience technologies that safeguard critical digital infrastructure across commercial and public sectors. OTC ticker: MONI

Media Contact:
 press@indexr.ai

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Moon Equity Holdings Corp

08.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Moon Equity Holdings Corp
United States
ISIN: US98161E1082
EQS News ID: 2209628

 
End of News EQS News Service

2209628  08.10.2025 CET/CEST

