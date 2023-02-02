EQS-News: More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen



More capacity for further growth: technotrans moves into production facility in Steinhagen Expansion of capacity due to high level of orders

Increase in production and logistics space of 3,000 m²

Production of thermal management systems for electromobility applications Sassenberg/Steinhagen, February 2, 2023 Full order books, continuous corporate growth and the associated need to expand production capacity: On March 1st, technotrans SE is putting new production facilities into operation on Michaelisstrasse in the Brockhagen district of Steinhagen. The facility consists of a hall section for production and one for logistics over a total of 3,000 square metres and will create around 60 jobs in the future. Under modern production conditions with optimised material flow, the plant will primarily manufacture thermal management systems for applications in electromobility. The new production facility will enable us to create the conditions for processing the high order backlog more efficiently and be even better prepared for major orders in future, says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. The technotrans Group has now posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 for two years in succession. There has been an increase in the order backlog from 49 million at the start of 2021 to more than 100 million. This positive development is a result of the Future Ready 2025 strategy which, in its current second phase, aims to accelerate growth. The expansion of production capacities is part of further expansion also beyond 2025. In Steinhagen, the technology group is renting a commercial property with a total area of 3,000 square metres, comprised of two hall sections of 1,500 square metres each for production and logistics respectively. Around 25 employees will be working at the new site when it starts on the planned date of March 1, 2023. In the long term, it is envisaged that the number of employees will increase to around 60. The site in Steinhagen is an ideal addition in terms of size and location. This is because physical proximity to the headquarters in Sassenberg is crucial for the transfer of know-how and efficient processes, says Peter Hirsch, CTO/COO of technotrans SE. Technology for a sustainable future

The technotrans Group develops and produces thermal management systems for use in electromobility applications, server cooling systems, medical applications, plastics processing, the printing industry and other sectors. The particularly energy-efficient equipment not only ensures precise temperatures for numerous industrial processes, but also helps companies reduce their CO 2 footprint. With our thermal management solutions, we serve the megatrends of decarbonisation, electrification and digitalisation. We see enormous potential for growth here, stresses Michael Finger.



About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The companys core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs over 1,400 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of 211.1 million for the 2021 financial year. Contact for journalists: Contact for representatives of publishing houses:

