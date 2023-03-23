EQS-News: MorphoSys AG invites all eligible holders to offer to sell for cash their convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)

EQS-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MorphoSys AG invites all eligible holders to offer to sell for cash their convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6)



23.03.2023 / 08:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Planegg/Munich, Germany, 23 March 2023

The management board of MorphoSys AG (the Company) resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board, to invite eligible holders of the convertible bonds due 2025 issued by MorphoSys AG with an outstanding aggregate nominal amount of EUR 325 million (ISIN DE000A3H2XW6) (the Bonds) to make offers to sell for cash their Bonds in a modified reverse Dutch auction process (the Invitation). The Company intends to repurchase approx. EUR 120 million in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds (the "Target Amount"). Bonds bought back, if any, are intended to be cancelled by the Company.

The purchase price per Bond tendered will be between 60.00 % and 64.00 % of the principal amount per Bond (equal to between EUR 60,000 and EUR 64,000 per bond). In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date but excluding the settlement date of the Invitation, which is expected to amount to EUR 283.31 per Bond[i]. The final purchase price and the total number of the Bonds expected to be acquired will be determined via a modified reverse Dutch auction procedure closing on 24 March 2023 at 15:00 (Frankfurt time). Settlement is expected to occur on 30 March 2023.

The Company will decide in its sole discretion to what extent and at what price it will repurchase Bonds.

The repurchase of the Bonds can be modified, suspended or resumed at any point in time. The Company does not intend to disclose each individual transaction. The Company will announce the completion of the repurchase of the Bonds.

