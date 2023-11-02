|
EQS-News: MorphoSys To Showcase Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 Data on Pelabresib in Myelofibrosis in Oral Presentation at 2023 ASH Annual Meeting
Planegg/Munich, Germany, November 2, 2023
MorphoSys To Showcase Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 Data on Pelabresib in Myelofibrosis in Oral Presentation at 2023 ASH Annual Meeting
Following topline results expected in the coming weeks, the oral session at ASH 2023 in December will provide detailed findings from MANIFEST-2
Investor event focused on MANIFEST-2 with MorphoSys management and medical experts will be hosted onsite on Monday, December 11
Additional ASH 2023 presentations will highlight new findings from the Phase 2 MANIFEST study of pelabresib and clinical and preclinical studies of tafasitamab
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) today announced that data from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 trial of pelabresib, an investigational BET inhibitor, in combination with the JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis will be presented during an oral presentation on Sunday, December 10, at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The conference is being held in San Diego, California, from December 9 to 12, 2023.
“Pelabresib represents an opportunity to meaningfully improve the standard of care for patients with myelofibrosis, a community in dire need of more effective and well-tolerated treatment options,” said Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., MorphoSys Chief Research and Development Officer. “We will be sharing topline results from our pivotal MANIFEST-2 study in the coming weeks and look forward to presenting detailed findings at ASH 2023 shortly thereafter. We are very excited about the potential of pelabresib and grateful for the efforts of everyone who is contributing to this research – the investigators, clinical trial staff members, our employees and, most importantly, every patient and caregiver.”
MANIFEST-2 is a global, multicenter, double-blind, Phase 3 study investigating pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib versus placebo plus ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis (those who have not been previously treated with a JAK inhibitor). A total of 431 patients were randomized in the study, making it one of the largest myelofibrosis studies conducted to date.
The primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of patients who achieve a 35% or greater reduction in spleen volume (SVR35) from baseline at 24 weeks. A key secondary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving a 50% or greater improvement in total symptom score (TSS50), as measured by the Myelofibrosis Symptom Assessment Form v4.0, from baseline at 24 weeks. The study is also assessing the absolute change in total symptom score (TSS) from baseline at week 24, percentage change in TSS from baseline at week 24, progression-free survival, overall survival, duration of the splenic and total symptom score responses, and improvement in bone marrow fibrosis, among other endpoints.
One additional abstract on pelabresib and six abstracts on tafasitamab, marketed in the U.S. as Monjuvi® and outside the U.S. by Incyte as Minjuvi®, were accepted for presentation and publication at ASH 2023.
ASH 2023 Accepted Abstracts
MorphoSys Events at ASH 2023
Please refer to the ASH 2023 online program for full session details and data presentation listings and visit the MorphoSys booth (#2405) onsite.
About MorphoSys
About Pelabresib
The development of pelabresib was funded in part by The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society®.
About MANIFEST-2
About MANIFEST
The MANIFEST trial is evaluating pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve myelofibrosis patients (Arm 3), with a primary endpoint of the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline (SVR35) after 24 weeks of treatment. The trial is also evaluating pelabresib either as a monotherapy in patients who are resistant to, intolerant of, or ineligible for ruxolitinib and no longer on the drug (Arm 1) or as add-on therapy in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib or myelofibrosis progression (Arm 2). Patients in Arms 1 and 2 are being stratified based on transfusion-dependent (TD) status. The primary endpoint for the patients in cohorts 1A and 2A, who were TD at baseline, is conversion to transfusion independence for 12 consecutive weeks. The primary endpoint for patients in cohorts 1B and 2B, who were not TD at baseline, is the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment. The study is also evaluating pelabresib as a monotherapy in patients with high-risk essential thrombocythemia who are intolerant of, or refractory to, hydroxyurea (Arm 4). The primary endpoint for patients in Arm 4 is complete hematological response rate after one cycle, or 21 days, of treatment. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a MorphoSys company, is the MANIFEST trial sponsor.
About Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix)
Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials. Its safety and efficacy for these investigational uses have not been established in pivotal trials.
Monjuvi® and Minjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in Europe and Canada.
XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.
- Infusion reactions. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for infusion reactions during your infusion of MONJUVI. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get fever, chills, rash, flushing, headache, or shortness of breath during an infusion of MONJUVI.
- Low blood cell counts (platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells). Low blood cell counts are common with MONJUVI, but can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will monitor your blood counts during treatment with MONJUVI. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get a fever of 100.4 F (38 C) or above, or any bruising or bleeding.
- Infections. Serious infections, including infections that can cause death, have happened in people during treatments with MONJUVI and after the last dose. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get a fever of 100.4 F (38 C) or above, or develop any signs and symptoms of an infection.
The most common side effects of MONJUVI include:
- Feeling tired or weak
- Diarrhea
- Cough
- Fever
- Swelling of lower legs or hands
- Respiratory tract infection
- Decreased appetite
These are not all the possible side effects of MONJUVI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.
Before you receive MONJUVI, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:
-Have an active infection or have had one recently.
- Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. MONJUVI may harm your unborn baby. You should not become pregnant during treatment with MONJUVI. Do not receive treatment with MONJUVI in combination with lenalidomide if you are pregnant because lenalidomide can cause birth defects and death of your unborn baby.
-You should use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during treatment and for at least 3 months after your final dose of MONJUVI.
-Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with MONJUVI.
-Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if MONJUVI passes into your breastmilk. Do not breastfeed during treatment for at least 3 months after your last dose of MONJUVI.
You should also read the lenalidomide Medication Guide for important information about pregnancy, contraception, and blood and sperm donation.
Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to MORPHOSYS US INC. at (844) 667-1992.
Please see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for MONJUVI, including Patient Information, for additional Important Safety Information.
Forward Looking Statements
For more information, please contact:
