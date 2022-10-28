28.10.2022 14:00:09

EQS-News: Most Active On The OTC Markets In September A Look Back As October Comes To A Close

EQS-News: OTC Markets
Most Active On The OTC Markets In September A Look Back As October Comes To A Close

28.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) declined by 9.62% in September its largest decline in 2022. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mimicked this downward trend, showing monthly decreases in September of 10.54% and 8.98%, respectively.

OTC Markets Group Inc.s (OTCQX: OTCM) regulated markets experienced a slight increase in total monthly volume, recording $39.5 billion in September compared to $39.3 billion in August.

A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Markets Most-Active List

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $7.3 billion in trading volume in September, a slight increase over the $6.9 billion traded in August.

Despite Ethereums successful completion of the Merge, trading volume in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) waned in September, dropping the security to third on the OTCQX Best Markets Most Active list. Steadfast performers Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) slotted into first and second place, respectively.

Additionally, OTCQXs top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in September, welcoming previously familiar faces in Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) and in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY). The three newcomers displace BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY), Anglo American PLC (OTCQX: NGLOY) and Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) in the top 10 most-active securities list.

Other notable movers:

  • J Sainsbury PLC (OTCQX: JSAIY) claimed the 28th spot on the OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 203% increase in trading volume.

  • Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY) claimed the 15th spot on the OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 127% increase in trading volume.

The OTCQB Venture Market Experiences A Reshuffle

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $642.6 million in trading volume in September, an increase from both Julys $463 million and Augusts $601 million trading volume figures.

Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Markets top 10 Most Active list for the month saw new entries. Specifically, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) and American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) made way for Global Tech Industries Group Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) and Know Labs Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN).

Similar to August, the OTCQB Venture Market witnessed a number of novelties in September. In addition to two new companies on the top 10 Most Active List, the constituents of the list experienced a shakeup. Biotechnology company CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), for example, dropped from most traded to seventh-most traded security, while newcomer Global Tech Industries took a giant leap all the way to first place. Lithium miner Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKFF) experienced a similar jump, rising to second place from eighth place last month.

Other notable movers:

  • Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (OTCQB: AGMRF) climbed to 11th place on the Most Active list and recorded an $8.9 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

  • Know Labs Inc. climbed to 10th place on the Most Active list for the OTCQB Venture Market and recorded a $7.7 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

  • BioLargo Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) climbed to 23rd place on the Most Active list and recorded a $2.3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in September.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name

Symbol

September Dollar Volume

Roche Holding Ltd.

RHHBY

$

1,707,901,205

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

$

785,442,416

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

$

685,952,488

adidas AG

ADDYY

$

317,175,529

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

$

295,090,950

Deutsche Telekom AG

DTEGY

$

268,213,144

Computer Services Inc.

CSVI

$

216,708,362

Akzo Nobel N.V.

AKZOY

$

167,395,328

Danone

DANOY

$

167,340,096

Infineon Technologies AG

IFNNY

$

158,503,975

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name

Symbol

September Dollar Volume

Global Tech Industries Group Inc.

GTII

$

119,304,739

Lake Resources N.L.

LLKKF

$

24,528,742

Stemtech Corp.

STEK

$

22,459,406

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc.

NWBO

$

21,313,034

American Battery Technology Co.

ABML

$

16,729,817

Fannie Mae

FNMA

$

15,086,158

CytoDyn Inc.

CYDY

$

14,135,987

Netlist Inc.

NLST

$

13,413,921

Freddie Mac

FMCC

$

12,995,635

Know Labs Inc.

KNWN

$

10,652,167

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

media@otcmarkets.com

Company Website

https://www.otcmarkets.com/


News Source: News Direct

28.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OTC Markets
United States
ISIN: US67106F1084
EQS News ID: 1474825

 
End of News EQS News Service

1474825  28.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474825&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OTC Markets Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten