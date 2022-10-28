EQS-News: Most Active On The OTC Markets In September A Look Back As October Comes To A Close

EQS-News: OTC Markets

Most Active On The OTC Markets In September A Look Back As October Comes To A Close



28.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) declined by 9.62% in September its largest decline in 2022. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mimicked this downward trend, showing monthly decreases in September of 10.54% and 8.98%, respectively.

OTC Markets Group Inc.s (OTCQX: OTCM) regulated markets experienced a slight increase in total monthly volume, recording $39.5 billion in September compared to $39.3 billion in August.

A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Markets Most-Active List

The OTCQX Best Market recorded $7.3 billion in trading volume in September, a slight increase over the $6.9 billion traded in August .

Despite Ethereums successful completion of the Merge, trading volume in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) waned in September, dropping the security to third on the OTCQX Best Markets Most Active list. Steadfast performers Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) slotted into first and second place, respectively.

Additionally, OTCQXs top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in September, welcoming previously familiar faces in Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) and in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) and Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY). The three newcomers displace BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY), Anglo American PLC (OTCQX: NGLOY) and Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) in the top 10 most-active securities list.

Other notable movers:

J Sainsbury PLC (OTCQX: JSAIY) claimed the 28th spot on the OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 203% increase in trading volume.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY) claimed the 15th spot on the OTCQXs Most Active list, experiencing a 127% increase in trading volume.

The OTCQB Venture Market Experiences A Reshuffle

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $642.6 million in trading volume in September, an increase from both Julys $463 million and Augusts $601 million trading volume figures.

Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Markets top 10 Most Active list for the month saw new entries. Specifically, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) and American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) made way for Global Tech Industries Group Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) and Know Labs Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN).

Similar to August, the OTCQB Venture Market witnessed a number of novelties in September. In addition to two new companies on the top 10 Most Active List, the constituents of the list experienced a shakeup. Biotechnology company CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), for example, dropped from most traded to seventh-most traded security, while newcomer Global Tech Industries took a giant leap all the way to first place. Lithium miner Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKFF) experienced a similar jump, rising to second place from eighth place last month.

Other notable movers:

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (OTCQB: AGMRF) climbed to 11th place on the Most Active list and recorded an $8.9 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

Know Labs Inc. climbed to 10th place on the Most Active list for the OTCQB Venture Market and recorded a $7.7 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

BioLargo Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) climbed to 23rd place on the Most Active list and recorded a $2.3 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in September.

OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol September Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $ 1,707,901,205 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $ 785,442,416 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $ 685,952,488 adidas AG ADDYY $ 317,175,529 BNP Paribas BNPQY $ 295,090,950 Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY $ 268,213,144 Computer Services Inc. CSVI $ 216,708,362 Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY $ 167,395,328 Danone DANOY $ 167,340,096 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $ 158,503,975

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol September Dollar Volume Global Tech Industries Group Inc. GTII $ 119,304,739 Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF $ 24,528,742 Stemtech Corp. STEK $ 22,459,406 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $ 21,313,034 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $ 16,729,817 Fannie Mae FNMA $ 15,086,158 CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $ 14,135,987 Netlist Inc. NLST $ 13,413,921 Freddie Mac FMCC $ 12,995,635 Know Labs Inc. KNWN $ 10,652,167

