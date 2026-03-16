Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
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16.03.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member
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EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member
Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. Its goal is to gain early exposure to companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company provides its shareholders with easy access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions.
Mountain Alliance AG
16.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|sh@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2291474
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2291474 16.03.2026 CET/CEST
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