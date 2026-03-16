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Mountain Alliance Aktie

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WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08

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16.03.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member

16.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member

Munich, 16 March 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) is expanding its Supervisory Board in light of its planned growth and further portfolio expansion. By expanding the Board, the Company is specifically strengthening its expertise in the areas of technology, data analysis and capital markets. 

Mountain Partners AG has appointed Mr. Neil Neureither as an additional member of the supervisory body of Mountain Alliance AG. The Supervisory Board welcomes this reinforcement of the committee, which will thereby expand from its current three to four members in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of Mountain Alliance AG.

 "With Neil Neureither, we are specifically expanding the Supervisory Board to include someone who has a firm grasp of the interface between technology and the capital market. His analytical perspective and experience in evaluating technology companies will add value to the work of Mountain Alliance AG’s Supervisory Board," says Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mountain Alliance AG.

A graduate in business informatics, he has been working as an independent equity analyst since 2023 and is Managing Director of SN Neil Vermögensverwaltung GmbH. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Binect AG.

With the expansion of its Supervisory Board, Mountain Alliance AG is strengthening its expertise, particularly in the areas of technology, data analysis and capital markets.

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. Its goal is to gain early exposure to companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company provides its shareholders with easy access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions. 

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG
Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner
Sole Member of the Management Board
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-33
e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 


16.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2291474

 
End of News EQS News Service

2291474  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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