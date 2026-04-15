Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
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15.04.2026 14:40:33
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG finalises defence tech investment: stake in Destinus confirmed – expansion of strategic partnerships with Rheinmetall and Quantum Systems as key milestones
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EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Mountain Alliance AG finalises defence tech investment: stake in Destinus confirmed – expansion of strategic partnerships with Rheinmetall and Quantum Systems as key milestones
Munich, 15 April 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) has finalised its first investment in the defence tech sector and announces that the investment, previously communicated in November 2025, is in Destinus Group B.V.
Destinus is a European defence tech company based in the Netherlands, focusing on the development and industrial manufacture of scalable attack and defence systems. The company develops and produces, amongst other things, cruise missiles, guided missile systems, interception platforms and turbojet engines, combining system integration, autonomy and series production. With an existing production capacity of over 2,000 systems per year, Destinus is addressing the structurally rising demand for cost-effective, mass-producible solutions for modern warfare scenarios.
A key growth driver is the recently agreed strategic partnership with Rheinmetall AG to establish the joint venture “Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems”, in which Rheinmetall will hold a 51% stake and Destinus 49%. The aim is to build additional industrial capacity in Germany for the series production, qualification and marketing of modern drone solutions for European and allied armed forces. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Furthermore, Destinus has strengthened its market position through a strategic partnership with Quantum Systems. The focus is on integrating reconnaissance, data and effector systems into an open, interoperable architecture. This enables the accelerated connection of sensors and effectors and addresses key requirements of modern, networked operational scenarios.
“With our investment in Destinus, we have specifically invested in a company that combines technological expertise with industrial scalability,” explains Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mountain Alliance AG. “The combination of a growing production base, validated systems and strong industrial partnerships – particularly with Rheinmetall – underlines the significant potential for value appreciation of our investment, which will also be reflected in our NAV in the long term.”
Against the backdrop of geopolitical developments and rising defence budgets, a dynamically growing market for scalable offensive and defensive systems is emerging. A market volume in the high three-digit million range is expected in the short term, with the prospect of growth into the billions.
Mountain Alliance plans to further expand its involvement. “We see the defence technology sector as an attractive environment for sustainable growth and above-average exit potential,” said Dr. Tetzner. “Our aim is to invest at an early stage in the technological frontrunners of this development and to play an active role in creating value within a newly emerging industrial ecosystem.”
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|sh@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308966
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308966 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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