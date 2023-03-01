01.03.2023 08:00:50

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG: Investment AlphaPet acquires leading organic premium pet food brand Herrmann's Manufaktur

Munich, March 1, 2023 - AlphaPet Ventures, an investment of Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08), acquires the Herrmann's Manufaktur brand from Herrmann GmbH. With this acquisition, AlphaPet strengthens its market position as one of the leading brand platforms for premium pet food in Europe, targeting a turnover of around EUR 200 million in 2023.

Mountain Alliance AG has accompanied AlphaPet Ventures GmbH as an investor since 2017 and holds a stake of close to 1.2%. The specialist for premium pet food has continuously expanded its market position as a premium brand platform in recent years. AlphaPet's brand portfolio includes the newly acquired organic brand Herrmann's Manufaktur as well as the brands Arden Grange, Wolfsblut, Wildes Land and Müllers Naturhof.

The Herrmann's Manufaktur brand, which has become the leading organic wet food brand in Germany since its founding in 2006, will be developed independently under the umbrella of the AlphaPet Ventures Group. Specifically, the Groups strong positioning in online distribution and digital expertise will be leveraged to further grow across all channels and tap into new markets.

The financing of the AlphaPet Group transaction is again carried out by CVC as debt provider. The AlphaPet Group's other investors include caption, Reimann Investors and Venture Stars.

Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "AlphaPet has written an impressive growth story since our investment in 2017 and has developed into Europe's leading digital premium pet food platform. We still see a lot of growth potential and look forward to the next expansion steps of our investment."

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an operative investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor, the company is dedicated to the industry of the future, in which it has many years of know-how and an excellent network: the digital business. Mountain Alliance AG currently holds portfolio companies in four segments: Technology, Digital Retail, Digital Business Services, and Meta-Platforms & Media. Through its listing, Mountain Alliance enables its shareholders simple access to a diversified portfolio of digital and technology-based assets.

 

