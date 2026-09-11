Mountain Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A12UK0 / ISIN: DE000A12UK08
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11.09.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market
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EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Mountain Alliance AG invests in Evolved Aerospace and expands its involvement in the European defence technology market
Munich, 11 September 2026 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) is expanding its involvement in the European defence technology market and is acquiring a stake in Evolved Aerospace Ltd., a UK-based developer of autonomous mission systems for modern defence and security operations.
With this investment, Mountain Alliance AG is deliberately strengthening its portfolio in forward-looking defence technologies. Evolved Aerospace takes an innovative approach to modernising existing military capabilities: legacy systems are complemented by — and over time replaced with — more capable, more scalable and more cost-efficient autonomous solutions. The objective is to secure technological sovereignty for European armed forces and to expand their operational capability on a lasting basis.
Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner, Member of the Management Board of Mountain Alliance AG, said: “We are delighted to invest in the Evolved Aerospace team, which is at the forefront of the next stage of technological development. Modern autonomous defence systems are a central building block in securing European sovereignty. We see an addressable market here with growth potential that spans generations.”
Mikael Taveniku, Founder & CEO of Evolved Aerospace, added: “The recent delivery of Evolved Aerospace's first two SkyRanger M200 mission systems to a leading APAC armed services represents the Company’s first series deliveries to a government customer and marks Evolved Aerospace transition from development into commercial delivery - with a promising pipeline of opportunities to prospective militaries on a worldwide basis. We are very pleased to have earned the confidence of Mountain Alliance AG.”
11.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|sh@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852
|EQS News ID:
|2397346
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2397346 11.09.2026 CET/CEST
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