EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG realizes further partial exit of AlphaPet

Munich, 8 November 2022 - Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) has realized the sale of a further part of its investment in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH.

A total of one third of the investment was sold to a new shareholder against cash. The transaction has finally been closed with an inflow of the purchase price in the low seven-digit range.

This is the second successful partial exit of AlphaPet Ventures GmbH by Mountain Alliance AG. The specialist for premium pet supplies has been part of Mountain Alliance AG's portfolio since 2017 and has an extensive brand portfolio in the pet market. This includes amongst others the premium brands Arden Grange, Wolfsblut, Wildes Land, Muellers Naturhof and PRIMUM.

AlphaPet is one of Europe's leading suppliers of pet supplies with strong multi-channel distribution and is showing extremely dynamic growth thanks to a successful buy and build and internationalization strategy of the AlphaPet digital platform. The turnover of AlphaPet for 2022 is expected to exceed EUR 150 million. Mountain Alliance AG retains a stake of around 1.2% in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH and thus continues to participate in the very positive development of the Group.

Manfred Danner, Management Board Member of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "We are pleased about the renewed profitable partial divestment from AlphaPet and look forward to the further common future. AlphaPet shows an impressive growth path, which we continue to support as an early investor gladly and with great confidence."

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an operative investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent and experienced investor, the company is dedicated to the industry of the future, in which it has many years of know-how and an excellent network: the digital business. Mountain Alliance AG currently holds portfolio companies in four segments: Technology, Digital Retail, Digital Business Services and Meta-Platforms & Media. Through its listing Mountain Alliance enables its shareholders a simple access to a diversified portfolio of digital and technology based assets.

