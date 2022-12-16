|
16.12.2022 10:00:02
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG: volders acquires 100% stake in Verivox subsidiary Aboalarm
|
EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mountain Alliance AG: volders acquires 100% stake in Verivox subsidiary Aboalarm
Aboalarm was founded in 2008 and, along with volders, is a leading online platform for contract management and cancellation for contracts in areas such as the Internet, mobile communications, insurance, or streaming with activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Previously, Aboalarm GmbH was a subsidiary of Verivox GmbH and thus part of the digital division of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Mountain Alliance AG holds a >13% stake in volders GmbH.
Together, the two fintechs have successfully processed notices from more than ten million customers to date and send out more than 110,000 notices per month for users on both online platforms. volders and Aboalarm generate combined annual revenues in the double-digit million euro range and generate positive EBITDA on a monthly basis.
volders underlines its major growth ambitions with the acquisition of Aboalarm. Due to the achieved size and reach of the combined platforms, the acquisition is on the one hand conducive to growth and on the other hand offers high synergy potentials through the combination of technologies, the joint marketing of the three brands volders (volders.de), Aboalarm (aboalarm.de) and Finlytics (finlytics.de) as well as joint product development.
Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "With the acquisition of Aboalarm, our investment volders becomes the German market leader for digital contract and cancellation management. We see new growth potential through the combination of the two leading online platforms and look forward to supporting our investment volders in exploiting this potential and continuing to accompany it successfully."
Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an operative investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor, the company is dedicated to the industry of the future, in which it has many years of know-how and an excellent network: the digital business. Mountain Alliance AG currently holds portfolio companies in four segments: Technology, Digital Retail, Digital Business Services, and Meta-Platforms & Media. Through its listing, Mountain Alliance enables its shareholders simple access to a diversified portfolio of digital and technology-based assets.
Mountain Alliance AG
16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstraße 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 231 41 41 00
|Fax:
|+49 89 231 41 41 11
|E-mail:
|danner@mountain-alliance.de
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
|WKN:
|A12UK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1514473
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1514473 16.12.2022 CET/CEST
