EQS-News: Mountain Alliance makes first investment in the Defense Tech sector

Mountain Alliance makes first investment in the Defence Tech sector

Participation in a specialist for autonomous flight systems

Further investments in the field of defence and security technologies are planned.

Munich, November 11, 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08 ) announces the completion of its first investment in the Defence Tech sector. This move fulfills the strategic expansion of the investment company's portfolio in this dynamically growing future sector, as announced in June.

Following the successful capital increase in July, the company secured the financial resources for its investment in the defence technology sector. Now, the first transaction has been completed: Mountain Alliance has acquired a stake in one of the world's leading companies specializing in autonomous flight systems for various military applications. The company has several production sites in Europe and operates in a market segment with strong structural growth.

“With this investment, we are taking the next step in our strategic realignment,” explains Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG. “We see significant opportunities in the defence tech sector to invest in innovative technology companies whose dual-use solutions address both civilian and security-related applications. Europe is at a turning point – the massive investments in defence and security technologies will also shape the innovation and capital markets in the long term.”

Mountain Alliance AG plans to make further investments in this sector. The focus will be on companies in the drone and satellite technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence segments, which exhibit above-average growth and exit potential due to current market dynamics.



About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. Its goal is to gain early exposure to companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company provides its shareholders with easy access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions.



