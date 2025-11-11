Mountain Alliance Aktie

11.11.2025 08:00:14

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance makes first investment in the Defense Tech sector

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Investment
Mountain Alliance makes first investment in the Defense Tech sector

11.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance makes first investment in the Defence Tech sector

  • First investment in the Defence Tech sector
  • Participation in a specialist for autonomous flight systems
  • Further investments in the field of defence and security technologies are planned.

Munich, November 11, 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08 ) announces the completion of its first investment in the Defence Tech sector. This move fulfills the strategic expansion of the investment company's portfolio in this dynamically growing future sector, as announced in June.

Following the successful capital increase in July, the company secured the financial resources for its investment in the defence technology sector. Now, the first transaction has been completed: Mountain Alliance has acquired a stake in one of the world's leading companies specializing in autonomous flight systems for various military applications. The company has several production sites in Europe and operates in a market segment with strong structural growth.

“With this investment, we are taking the next step in our strategic realignment,” explains Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG. “We see significant opportunities in the defence tech sector to invest in innovative technology companies whose dual-use solutions address both civilian and security-related applications. Europe is at a turning point – the massive investments in defence and security technologies will also shape the innovation and capital markets in the long term.”

Mountain Alliance AG plans to make further investments in this sector. The focus will be on companies in the drone and satellite technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence segments, which exhibit above-average growth and exit potential due to current market dynamics.
 

About Mountain Alliance AG:
Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. Its goal is to gain early exposure to companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company provides its shareholders with easy access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions.
 

Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner
Sole Member of the Management Board
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
e-mail : tetzner@mountain-alliance.de
www.mountain-alliance.de


CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
phone : +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail : sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226916

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226916  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

