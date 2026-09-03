MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNWJ / ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
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03.09.2026 14:04:23
EQS-News: MPC Capital AG officially renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG
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EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
MPC Capital AG officially renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG
Hamburg, 3 September 2026 – The change of name of the former MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG to MPC Oceanic Group AG was entered in the commercial register today and is therefore effective. The Annual General Meeting approved the change of name on 28 August 2026.
The company’s shares continue to be listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse). The ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4 and German Securities Identification Number (WKN) A1TNWJ remain unchanged, while the ticker symbol changes to MPCG.
The new name underlines MPC Oceanic Group’s positioning as an integrated investment and operating group for maritime and energy infrastructure.
The new MPC Oceanic Group logo is available for download here: MPC Oceanic Logo. Additional formats are available upon request.
About MPC Oceanic Group
MPC Oceanic Group (“MPC Oceanic”) is a listed investment and management company based in Hamburg with activities in the maritime and energy sectors. For more than 30 years, the company has been developing business models and platforms that are key to global trade and the energy transition. Together with institutional investors and strategic partners, MPC Oceanic develops, structures and finances investments in ships and energy infrastructure. Independently of its investment business, the Group’s companies provide operating services to industrial clients and third-party owners, ranging from newbuilding supervision to technical and commercial management during operations.
MPC Oceanic employs around 270 people in ten countries and manages and operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets with a total value of approximately EUR 5.6 billion (Assets under Management). The shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.
Contact
MPC Oceanic Group
03.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Oceanic Group AG
|Palmaille 71
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|ir@mpc-oceanic.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-oceanic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200D201CARYBPU604
|EQS News ID:
|2393454
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2393454 03.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
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03.09.26
|EQS-News: MPC Capital AG officially renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG (EQS Group)
|
03.09.26
|EQS-News: MPC Capital AG firmiert ab heute als MPC Oceanic Group AG (EQS Group)
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03.09.26
|EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group steigert EBT im ersten Halbjahr 2026 um 34 % (EQS Group)
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03.09.26
|EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group delivers 34% EBT growth in H1 2026 (EQS Group)
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28.08.26
|EQS-News: Hauptversammlung der MPC Capital AG beschließt Umfirmierung in MPC Oceanic Group AG (EQS Group)
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28.08.26
|EQS-News: Annual General Meeting of MPC Capital AG approves change of name to MPC Oceanic Group AG (EQS Group)
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27.08.26
|EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026 (EQS Group)
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27.08.26
|EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Einladung zum H1 2026 Earnings Webcast am 3. September 2026 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|5,28
|0,38%
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