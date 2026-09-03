EQS-News: MPC Capital AG officially renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG

EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MPC Capital AG officially renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG



03.09.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

MPC Capital AG officially renamed MPC Oceanic Group AG

Hamburg, 3 September 2026 – The change of name of the former MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG to MPC Oceanic Group AG was entered in the commercial register today and is therefore effective. The Annual General Meeting approved the change of name on 28 August 2026.

The company’s shares continue to be listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse). The ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4 and German Securities Identification Number (WKN) A1TNWJ remain unchanged, while the ticker symbol changes to MPCG.

The new name underlines MPC Oceanic Group’s positioning as an integrated investment and operating group for maritime and energy infrastructure.

The new MPC Oceanic Group logo is available for download here: MPC Oceanic Logo. Additional formats are available upon request.

About MPC Oceanic Group

MPC Oceanic Group (“MPC Oceanic”) is a listed investment and management company based in Hamburg with activities in the maritime and energy sectors. For more than 30 years, the company has been developing business models and platforms that are key to global trade and the energy transition. Together with institutional investors and strategic partners, MPC Oceanic develops, structures and finances investments in ships and energy infrastructure. Independently of its investment business, the Group’s companies provide operating services to industrial clients and third-party owners, ranging from newbuilding supervision to technical and commercial management during operations.

MPC Oceanic employs around 270 people in ten countries and manages and operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets with a total value of approximately EUR 5.6 billion (Assets under Management). The shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (40) 38022-4347

Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com