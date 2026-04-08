MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNWJ / ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
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08.04.2026 14:54:13
EQS-News: MPC Capital: Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026
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EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Conference
Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026
Hamburg, 8 April 2026 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its Annual Report 2025 tomorrow on 9 April 2026 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
A webcast will take place on 9 April 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.
CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the key financial figures for the 2025 financial year and provide a business update as well as an outlook for the 2026 financial year.
The webcast will be held in English.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast and the presentation will be published on the company's website afterwards: https://www.mpc-capital.com/shareholders/publications
FY 2025 webcast information:
Date: 9 April 2026
Sign up for and access the webcast here:
https://www.appairtime.com/event/1a712633-7ef4-4447-ae20-29affef4469e
Contact
MPC Capital AG
08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 67
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|ir@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305192
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305192 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|4,92
|2,07%
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