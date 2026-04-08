MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie

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WKN DE: A1TNWJ / ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4

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08.04.2026 14:54:13

EQS-News: MPC Capital: Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Conference
MPC Capital: Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026

08.04.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the FY 2025 earnings webcast on 9 April 2026

Hamburg, 8 April 2026 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its Annual Report 2025 tomorrow on 9 April 2026 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

A webcast will take place on 9 April 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the key financial figures for the 2025 financial year and provide a business update as well as an outlook for the 2026 financial year.

The webcast will be held in English.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast and the presentation will be published on the company's website afterwards: https://www.mpc-capital.com/shareholders/publications

FY 2025 webcast information:

Date: 9 April 2026
Time: 3:00 p.m. CEST
Duration: 60 minutes incl. Q&A

Sign up for and access the webcast here:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/1a712633-7ef4-4447-ae20-29affef4469e

Contact

MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Email: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

 


08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Palmaille 67
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878
E-mail: ir@mpc-capital.com
Internet: www.mpc-capital.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
WKN: A1TNWJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2305192

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305192  08.04.2026 CET/CEST

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