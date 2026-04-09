EQS-News: MPC Capital Significantly Improves Earnings in Financial Year 2025 and Provides Outlook for Continued Profitable Growth

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

MPC Capital Significantly Improves Earnings in Financial Year 2025 and Provides Outlook for Continued Profitable Growth



09.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Press Release



MPC Capital Significantly Improves Earnings in Financial Year 2025 and Provides Outlook for Continued Profitable Growth

Assets under Management (AuM): Increase to EUR 5.4 billion (2024: EUR 5.1 billion)

Revenue: Stable at EUR 43.1 million (EUR 43.0 million) with a high level of recurring revenue

Earnings Before Taxes (EBT): Increased to EUR 25.3 million (EUR 24.5 million)

Earnings per share (EPS): Up 38% to EUR 0.66 (EUR 0.48)

Dividend proposal: EUR 0.27 per share (EUR 0.27 per share)

Outlook for 2026: Revenue expected to range from EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million, EBT from EUR 25 million to EUR 30 million

Hamburg, April 9, 2026 – MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) published its annual report 2025 today. In an environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties and volatile market conditions, the company was able to maintain its stable business performance and further increase profitability.

“2025 has once again demonstrated the importance of a robust business model and clear strategic priorities. Real asset investments and services continue to offer attractive and resilient opportunities in the current market environment. As a proven specialist in this field, we consider ourselves to be in a strong position. We have further expanded our earnings power while laying the foundation for the next phase of growth,” says Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Capital AG.

Stable Revenue Growth and Increased Profitability

The MPC Capital Group’s revenue for the 2025 financial year was EUR 43.1 million, on par with the previous year. Approximately 83% of revenue came from recurring management fees, underscoring the high visibility and resilience of the business model.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased to EUR 25.3 million (2024: EUR 24.5 million). Key drivers were a significantly improved cost basis and continued stable returns from the co-investment portfolio.

Consolidated net income after minority interests rose to EUR 23.3 million, and earnings per share to EUR 0.66 (+38%).

Expansion of platforms and new growth drivers

In the 2025 financial year, MPC Capital continued to consistently implement its platform strategy. Key momentum came in particular from the expansion of the maritime services business and the further development of the investment platforms.

The expansion of technical and commercial management, as well as the acquisition of Bestship further strengthened the service business and expanded the range of services.

In addition, by entering the offshore services segment and launching new construction projects, MPC Capital has built a solid foundation for future growth. The newbuild program has an investment volume in excess of USD 1.0 billion, which will gradually be transferred to Assets under Management as construction progresses. Furthermore, MPC Capital has entered the chemical tanker sector together with investment partners through a sale-and-charter-back transaction involving two vessels. Most recently, MPC Capital launched “MPC Storm Maritime Opportunities,” an investment platform offering additional growth potential across sectors.

Assets under Management grow to EUR 5.4 billion

Assets under Management (AuM) increased to EUR 5.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: EUR 5.1 billion).

Transaction volume for the reporting year was EUR 1.8 billion, reflecting high activity in the investment business. Growth drivers included, in particular, maritime projects as well as the continuous expansion of existing platforms.

Strong balance sheet and balanced capital allocation

MPC Capital continues to have a solid financial foundation. The equity ratio stood at 86.8% at year-end, with liquidity at EUR 35.4 million.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.27 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026. This corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 41% based on earnings per share and is in line with the company’s dividend policy.

Outlook for 2026: Further profitable growth expected

For the 2026 financial year, MPC Capital expects further growth despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. This growth will be driven in particular by rising global investment demand in energy and transportation infrastructure, as well as the structural trends of the energy transition and decarbonization. Due to the high proportion of recurring management fees and transactions that are already well advanced, visibility for 2026 is consequently high.

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects:

Consolidated revenue of between EUR 45 million and EUR 50 million

Earnings before taxes (EBT) of between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million

Webcast

A webcast will take place today, Thursday, 9 April 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will discuss the Group’s results and provide an outlook for the current 2026 financial year. The webcast will be held in English.

Register for the webcast here: MPC Capital Earnings Call

The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the company’s website starting today.

Key Figures 2025

Consolidated Income Statement

(in EUR thousands) 2025 2024 +/- Revenue 43,147 43,033 +0% of which management fees 35,706 34,806 +3% of which transaction fees 6,503 6,193 +5% of which other 938 2,034 -54% Other operating income 8,639 20,223 -57% Personnel expenses -23,566 -28,981 -19% Other operating expenses -16,184 -20,371 -21% Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) 25,275 24,508 +3% Consolidated net income 23,270 16,813 +38% Earnings per share (€) 0.66 0.48 +38% Dividend per share (€)1 0.27 0.27 +0% Consolidated Balance Sheet (in EUR thousands) 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 +/- Total assets 166,221 161,387 +3% Fixed assets 90,918 91,350 -0% of which financial assets (primarily co-investments) 83,594 84,073 -1% Current assets 74,788 69,661 +7% of which cash on hand and bank balances 35,361 33,218 +6% Equity 144,306 130,690 +10% Equity ratio 86.8% 81.0% +5.8 pp Employees (annual average)2 199 231 -32 empl.

1 Dividend proposal. The dividend from MPC Capital AG is expected to be paid in full from the tax reserve account as defined in Section 27 of the Corporation Tax Act. The payment is therefore made without deduction of capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge. No tax refunds or tax credits are associated with the dividend. However, the German tax authorities treat the distribution as a reduction in the acquisition cost of the shares for tax purposes.

2 Of the 199 employees reported, 78 are employed by proportionately consolidated joint venture companies. On a non-proportionate basis, the MPC Capital Group has 277 employees.

About MPC Capital

MPC Capital is a globally active investment manager and entrepreneurial partner for infrastructure projects. The company develops, finances, and operates projects for institutional investors in the maritime and energy sectors. At the same time, MPC Capital provides comprehensive operational and commercial services to industrial clients along the maritime value chain.

With nearly 280 employees, the companies of the MPC Capital Group manage and operate approximately 400 assets with a total value of EUR 5.4 billion, covering the entire lifecycle with integrated services. As a responsible company founded in 1994 and listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital thus contributes not only to the financing but also to the implementation and efficient operation of investments necessary to achieve global climate goals.

Contact

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in the business, economic, and competitive environment, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.