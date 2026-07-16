EQS-News: MPC Capital to become MPC Oceanic Group

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MPC Capital to become MPC Oceanic Group



16.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

MPC Capital to become MPC Oceanic Group

MPC Capital will change its brand to MPC Oceanic Group, reflecting on a decade-long evolution from investment manager towards an integrated investment, services, and operating group across maritime and energy.

The new brand carries more than 30 years of entrepreneurial heritage with a vision for the next phase of growth.

The rebranding goes hand in hand with the change of name of MPC Capital AG to MPC Oceanic Group AG, which is scheduled to take place at the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026.

Hamburg, 16 July 2026 -- Hamburg-based MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today announced it will change its name to MPC Oceanic Group AG (“MPC Oceanic”, “the Group”).

The new corporate brand "MPC Oceanic" combines its 30-year heritage of the "MPC" brand with "Oceanic", a reference to the ocean as the foundation of the Group's activities. The ocean enables global trade and is central to how the world will generate energy in the future.

MPC Oceanic: Established over 30 years, named for what's ahead

The rebranding marks the next chapter of a strategic transformation that has redefined the company over the past decade: MPC Oceanic has grown well beyond its origins as a pure investment manager into a fully integrated investment, services, and operating group across maritime and energy sectors.

As an operator, the Group runs a diversified maritime services platform supporting around 500 vessels for industrial customers worldwide, with technical, commercial, digital, and performance-management capabilities. It includes technical manager Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel, shipbroker Harper Petersen Albis, maritime IT provider Waterway, as well as AI and performance-management specialist Bestship.

Beyond its operational platform, MPC Oceanic has established a strong track record as an investor, investment manager, and company builder. Alongside investors and partners, the Group develops, structures, finances, and manages investments across maritime and energy sectors, combining entrepreneurial capital with deep operational expertise.

Over the years, MPC Oceanic has built a number of successful investment platforms and operating businesses, creating long-term value for investors and partners. One of the most prominent examples is MPC Container Ships, which has grown into one of the world's leading providers of feeder container tonnage with a fleet of around 60 vessels. More recently, MPC Oceanic has developed nearly 40 vessel newbuildings for various partners with a total investment volume of approximately USD 2.5 billion and expanded renewable energy activities in Latin America and Europe.

Under the new MPC Oceanic brand, the Group gives this evolution a clear identity and platform for the next phase of growth.

Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Oceanic Group: “MPC Oceanic Group marks the next chapter in our company's evolution, building on the strategic principles that have guided our successful growth over the past decade. We have evolved into a business that invests, manages, and operates across maritime and energy sectors. Our new name reflects that reality with an identity that is as ambitious and international as the business itself. This is not a change in direction, it is the natural continuation of the course we have pursued successfully for many years. It reflects both who we are today and the role we aspire to play: moving the world forward reliably, every day, for generations to come."

Change of name to become effective by beginning of September

The renaming will be implemented in stages. External communication of the new brand begins today, 16 July 2026. Shareholders are asked to approve the change of name at the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026; once approved, the new name will be filed with the commercial register and become legally effective. From the beginning of September 2026, the company's domain www.mpc-oceanic.com, email addresses and related administrative details will be updated to reflect the new name. Until the change becomes legally effective, the existing name MPC Capital AG continues to apply.

About MPC Oceanic Group

MPC Oceanic Group (“MPC Oceanic”), currently operating under the name MPC Capital, is a Hamburg-based, publicly listed investment and operating group active across maritime and energy sectors. For more than 30 years, MPC Oceanic has built businesses and platforms essential to global trade and the energy transition. Working alongside institutional investors, industrial clients and strategic partners, MPC Oceanic develops, structures, finances, manages and operates maritime and energy assets.

MPC Oceanic employs approximately 280 people across 10 countries and manages and operates more than 500 vessels and energy assets with a combined value of approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 (40) 380 22-4347

Email: s.zenker@mpc-capital.com



The press release and the logo of MPC Oceanic Group are available for download under this link: MPC News