EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

MPC Oceanic Group: continued profitable growth in the first nine months, 2026 guidance confirmed



23.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Press release

MPC Oceanic Group: continued profitable growth in the first nine months, 2026 guidance confirmed

Revenue increases by 9% year-on-year to EUR 35.0 million (9M 2025: EUR 32.3 million)

Earnings before taxes (EBT) disproportionately increase by 20% year-on-year to EUR 23.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 19.7 million)

Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 45.4 million (31 December 2025: EUR 35.4 million) and equity ratio of 90% (31 December 2025: 87%)

Agreement signed to acquire a 41% stake in leading crew manager Marlow Navigation, partly financed by a capital increase against contribution in kind at EUR 7.00 per share

Outlook for 2026 remains positive; guidance confirmed

Hamburg, 23 November 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) delivered a strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2026. Revenue increased by 9% year on year to EUR 35.0 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) disproportionately rose by 20% to EUR 23.7 million. The Management Board confirmed the full-year 2026 guidance raised in August 2026, driven by continued growth in maritime services and strong co-investment income.

“The performance in the first nine months underlines the resilience of MPC Oceanic Group’s focused business model. In recent years, we have consistently developed MPC into a vertically integrated, industrially oriented group - with an excellent position in the maritime sector and a strategic platform for energy infrastructure projects. With our strategic investment in Marlow Navigation, a leading crew management provider, we are now adding another key element to the maritime value chain. This landmark transaction – the largest in MPC Oceanic Group’s history in terms of volume – is made possible by our strong balance sheet. It strengthens our conviction to continue firmly along the path we have chosen,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Oceanic Group AG.

Service Business: Maritime services continue to grow

Revenue from management services increased by 12% to EUR 29.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 26.5 million). The service business now accounts for 85% of total revenue and, with growing recurring revenue, is improving the company's revenue and earnings quality. Over recent years, MPC Oceanic Group has steadily expanded its service business, which now spans a broad range of commercial and technical ship management and related maritime services.

Investment Business: Continued strong co-investment returns, transactions weighted towards Q4

Transaction fees came in at EUR 4.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, against EUR 5.2 million in the same period of the previous year. Several sizable transactions have been contracted and are scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. MPC Oceanic Group therefore expects transaction volumes for the full year to substantially exceed the prior-year level.

Co-investment income continued to be an important earnings contributor. It increased to EUR 20.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 17.3 million), reflecting in particular the strong performance of the Group’s investments in the maritime industry. This was partly offset by market-related, non-cash impairments of EUR 3.5 million relating to the energy portfolio.

Strong earnings and balance sheet

EBT nevertheless increased by 20% to EUR 23.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 19.7 million). The increase in EBT was driven by growth in recurring service fees, resilient transaction fees and continued strong returns from the maritime co-investment portfolio.

As of 30 September 2026, MPC Oceanic Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 45.4 million (31 December 2025: EUR 35.4 million) and a net cash position of EUR 42.2 million (31 December 2025: EUR 31.4 million). The equity ratio was 90% (31 December 2025: 87%).

MPC Oceanic Group agrees to acquire a 41% stake in Marlow

On 4 November 2026, MPC Oceanic Group signed an agreement for the strategic acquisition of a 41% stake in Marlow Navigation Co. Ltd. (“Marlow”), complementing the Group’s maritime services platform with crew management activities. Marlow is one of the leading global independent ship and crew managers, providing crew management services to more than 1,150 vessels, with over 16,000 seafarers serving on board at any given time.

The purchase price for the 41% share is approximately USD 126 million, comprising USD 97 million in cash and USD 29 million in new MPC Oceanic Group shares, issued to Marlow’s shareholders as a capital increase against contributions in kind. The new shares are to be issued from authorized capital at EUR 7.00 per share. Following completion, Marlow’s shareholders are expected to hold approximately 9% of MPC Oceanic Group, while retaining majority ownership of Marlow. The cash component is to be funded one-third from existing cash and two-thirds through debt financing.

Marlow will remain operationally independent under its established brand and existing management team. Completion is expected in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

2026 full-year guidance confirmed

The 2026 outlook, most recently raised in August, is confirmed. The Management Board expects revenue of between EUR 50 million and EUR 53 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of between EUR 30 million and EUR 33 million for the financial year.

Analyst presentation at the Eigenkapitalforum

Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, CFO of MPC Oceanic Group AG, will present the results for the first nine months of 2026 today (23 November 2026) at 2.00 p.m. CET at the Eigenkapitalforum (EKF) in Frankfurt am Main. The company presentation will be recorded and made available on demand on the conference platform.

Key figures 9M 2026

Condensed P&L 9M 2026 9M 2025 +/- EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue 35,024 32,259 +8.6% of which Management Services 29,670 26,516 +11.9% of which Transaction Services 4,727 5,153 -8.3% of which Others 627 590 +6.3% Equity result 23,452 15,522 +51.1% Personnel expenses -19,461 -17,342 +12.2% Other operating expenses -13,544 -12,253 +10.5% Earnings before taxes (EBT) 23,668 19,686 +20.2% EBT margin 67.6% 61.1% +6.5pp Net profit 18,730 18,251 +2.6% Earnings per share 0.53 0.52 +2.6% Condensed Balance sheet 30 Sep 2026 31 Dec 2025 +/- EUR'000 EUR'000 Total assets 189,556 166,221 +14.0% Financial assets 105,829 83,594 +26.6% Cash and cash equivalents 45,421 35,361 +28.4% Equity 170,022 144,306 +17.8% Equity ratio 89.7% 86.8% +2.9 pp

About MPC Oceanic Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, MPC Oceanic Group is a publicly listed maritime and energy group providing integrated services across the value chain, from investment and asset management to commercial and technical ship management and technology-driven solutions. MPC Oceanic Group employs approximately 280 people across eight countries and manages and operates more than 450 vessels and energy assets. Shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group

Stefan Zenker, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (40) 38022-4347

Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com

This communication contains forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may differ materially from currently expected results due to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, exchange rate fluctuations, legal uncertainties and the availability of financial resources. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.