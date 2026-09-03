EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group delivers 34% EBT growth in H1 2026

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

MPC Oceanic Group delivers 34% EBT growth in H1 2026



03.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Press release

MPC Oceanic Group delivers 34% EBT growth in H1 2026

Revenue increases by 5.6% year-on-year to EUR 22.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.6 million)

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increase by 34.1% to EUR 17.1 million, significantly outpacing revenue growth (H1 2025: EUR 12.8 million)

EPS increases by 21.9% to EUR 0.39 per share (H1 2025: EUR 0.32 per share)

Strong balance sheet: equity ratio of 89.3%, net cash of approximately EUR 36 million

2026 outlook raised: revenue now expected at EUR 50-53 million, EBT at EUR 30-33 million

Hamburg, 3 September 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group (currently still legally operating as MPC Capital AG; Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today published its half-year financial report 2026. Revenue increased by 5.6% in the first half of 2026, while earnings before taxes rose by 34.1%, significantly outpacing revenue growth. This performance was driven by a robust maritime services business, a highly dynamic maritime investment business and continued strong earnings contributions from the co-investment portfolio. Against this backdrop, the Management Board has raised the outlook for the financial year 2026.

“With the dynamic development of our maritime investment business in the first half of 2026, we have laid the foundation for further growth in the years ahead. At the same time, we are benefiting from the industrial positioning of our maritime services business and continued strong contributions from our co-investment portfolio,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Oceanic Group. “With net cash of approximately EUR 36 million and an equity ratio of around 90%, we are well positioned to pursue new opportunities with disciplined capital allocation.”

Service Business: Maritime services form the industrial backbone

Revenue from Management Services increased by 3.7% to EUR 18.7 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 18.0 million).

Through its operating platforms, MPC Oceanic Group provides technical and commercial management for more than 400 vessels and supports shipping companies, industrial companies and other asset owners in managing increasing operational and regulatory complexity. New products, AI-supported solutions and the dynamic shipbroking and chartering business strengthened the industrial platform and the recurring revenue base.

Investment Business: Nearly 40 newbuilding projects with a project volume of approximately USD 2.5 billion

Revenue from Transaction Services increased by 17.1% to EUR 3.7 million, driven by strong momentum in the maritime investment business.

As of the reporting date, MPC Oceanic Group was involved in 37 newbuilding projects initiated and developed by the Group, with a total project volume of approximately USD 2.5 billion; further projects are in the pipeline. The newbuilding program underscores the Group’s ability to implement large-scale maritime projects from conception and financing through the construction phase to long-term operations management.

Following its first closing with equity commitments of USD 35 million, MPC Storm Maritime Opportunities has already acquired three vessels across sectors. Furthermore, four specialized Offshore Survey and Service Vessels have been ordered for MPC OSE Offshore; the first is scheduled for delivery in September 2026.

In Energy Investments, MPC Oceanic Group successfully completed the sale of solar PV projects in El Salvador, Colombia and Guatemala. At the same time, the Group initiated the development of a new 30 MWp solar PV plant in El Salvador and entered into a long-term direct-wire PPA with MDAX-listed potash producer K+S for a wind farm from the Group’s portfolio.

High earnings visibility and strong balance sheet

Total revenue increased by 5.6% to EUR 22.8 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 21.6 million). The equity result from associates rose by 55.9% to EUR 14.3 million, reflecting the strong ongoing earnings performance of the strategic co-investments.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 34.1% to EUR 17.1 million (H1 2025: EUR 12.8 million). Net profit rose by 36.6% to EUR 15.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 11.6 million), while earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.39 (H1 2025: EUR 0.32).

As of 30 June 2026, MPC Oceanic Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 39.5 million and a net cash position of approximately EUR 36 million. The equity ratio improved further to 89.3% (31 December 2025: 86.8%).

2026 outlook raised

Based on the positive business performance in the first half of the year and the updated full-year projection, the Management Board now expects revenue of between EUR 50 million and EUR 53 million for the financial year 2026 (previously: EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) are now expected to range between EUR 30 million and EUR 33 million (previously: EUR 25 million to EUR 30 million). The main drivers are the strong earnings performance in the first half of the year and the expected contributions from the transaction and project business and from co-investments.

MPC Oceanic Group: new name, clear positioning

At the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026, the shareholders approved the change of name to MPC Oceanic Group AG; it will become effective upon registration in the commercial register during September. The name reflects the company's positioning as an integrated investment and operating group with activities in the maritime and energy sectors.



Webcast

An earnings webcast will be held today on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr Philipp Lauenstein will discuss the financial results and provide an update on current business developments. The webcast will be held in English.

Register for the webcast here: MPC Oceanic Group Earnings Call.

The half-year financial report 2026 is available for download on the company’s website from today.

Key figures H1 2026

P&L H1 2026 H1 2025 +/- EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue 22,759 21,561 +5.6% of which Management Services 18,694 18,027 +3.7% of which Transaction Services 3,667 3,132 +17.1% Equity result 14,251 9,139 +55.9% Personnel expenses -12,652 -11,547 +9.6% Other operating expenses -6,538 -8,616 -24.1% Operating profit (EBIT) 2,445 2,210 +10.6% Earnings before taxes (EBT) 17,115 12,766 +34.1% EBT margin 75.2% 59.2% +16.0 pp Net profit 15,900 11,640 +36.6% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.39 0.32 +21.9% Balance sheet 30 Jun 2026 31 Dec 2025 EUR'000 EUR'000 Total assets 194,451 166,221 +17.0% Financial assets 101,167 83,594 +21.0% Cash and cash equivalents 39,494 35,361 +11.7% Equity 173,652 144,306 +20.3% Equity ratio 89.3% 86.8% +2.5 pp

About MPC Oceanic Group

MPC Oceanic Group (“MPC Oceanic”), currently still operating as MPC Capital, is a listed investment and management company based in Hamburg with activities in the maritime and energy sectors. For more than 30 years, the company has been developing business models and platforms that are key to global trade and the energy transition. Together with institutional investors and strategic partners, MPC Oceanic develops, structures and finances investments in ships and energy infrastructure. Independently of its investment business, the Group’s companies provide operating services to industrial clients and third-party owners, ranging from newbuilding supervision to technical and commercial management during operations.

MPC Oceanic employs around 270 people in ten countries and manages and operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets with a total value of approximately EUR 5.6 billion (Assets under Management). The shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.

Contact

MPC Oceanic Group

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (40) 38022-4347

Email: s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com

This communication contains forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may differ materially from currently expected results due to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, exchange rate fluctuations, legal uncertainties and the availability of financial resources. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.