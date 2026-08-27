MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNWJ / ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4
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27.08.2026 10:46:13
EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026
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EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026
Hamburg, 27 August 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group AG* (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an integrated investment and operating company focused on maritime and energy infrastructure, will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2026 on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
An earnings webcast will be held on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST.
CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr Philipp Lauenstein will discuss the financial results and provide an update on current business developments. The webcast will be held in English.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the company’s website after the webcast. The webcast presentation will be available on 3 September 2026 from 8:30 a.m. CEST at:
https://www.mpc-oceanic.com/shareholders/financial-figures-reports
H1 2026 Earnings Webcast Details
Date: 3 September 2026
Register for the webcast here:
https://www.appairtime.com/event/f239e000-c2ab-4afb-9820-0c27ee9be5e0
*The company currently still operates under the name MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG. Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026 and registration in the commercial register, the company will operate under the name “MPC Oceanic Group AG” from September 2026.
Contact
MPC Oceanic Group AG
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|Palmaille 67
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 380 22-4878
|E-mail:
|ir@mpc-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.mpc-capital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNWJ4
|WKN:
|A1TNWJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200D201CARYBPU604
|EQS News ID:
|2389688
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389688 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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10:46
|EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Einladung zum H1 2026 Earnings Webcast am 3. September 2026 (EQS Group)
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10:46
|EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group: Invitation to the H1 2026 Earnings Webcast on 3 September 2026 (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
|5,38
|1,13%