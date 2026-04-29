EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary figures for 2025 influenced by a one-off effect arising from the insolvency of its associate CR Energy AG – equity ratio remains robust at 94.3%

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary figures for 2025 influenced by a one-off effect arising from the insolvency of its associate CR Energy AG – equity ratio remains robust at 94.3%



29.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary figures for 2025 influenced by a one-off effect arising from the insolvency of its associate CR Energy AG – equity ratio remains robust at 94.3%

Equity ratio remains stable at well over 90% (94.3% compared with 95.5%)

Net loss for the year of €29.3 million primarily due to the non-cash fair value

measurement of the CR Energy investment



measurement of the CR Energy investment Core investment M1 Kliniken AG reports strong operating performance: EBIT +29%, Beauty segment exceeds €100 million in revenue for the first time

Management Board confirms confident outlook for 2026

Berlin, 29 April 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today presented its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the 2025 financial year. As expected, following the insolvency filing by the second-largest holding, CR Energy AG, in the summer of 2025, the results were significantly influenced by a one-off, non-cash special item. Against this backdrop, the company reports a net loss for the year of €29.3 million (previous year: net profit of €32.0 million). Operating profit (EBIT) fell accordingly from €33.0 million to €-28.5 million.

Despite this one-off effect, the balance sheet structure of MPH Health Care AG remains extremely solid: the equity ratio stood at 94.3% as of 31 December 2025, virtually unchanged at a high level (previous year: 95.5%). The net asset value (equity) amounts to €243.4 million or €56.85 per share (previous year: €277.9 million).

Earnings driver: fair value measurement as at the balance sheet date

The net loss for the year is almost entirely attributable to fair value losses on financial assets as at the balance sheet date of 31 December 2025, due to the significant fall in the share price of the investment in CR Energy AG. As an investment company, MPH Health Care AG recognises its investments under the balance sheet item ‘Financial assets’ and measures them at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date.

CR Energy AG filed for insolvency at Potsdam Local Court in June 2025; proceedings were opened on 1 September 2025. The insolvency administrator is currently reviewing the financial position.

M1 Kliniken AG: Market position in aesthetic medicine further strengthened

The main listed core investment, M1 Kliniken AG, has once again significantly strengthened its market position in the 2025 financial year:

Consolidated revenue: €364.3 million compared with €339.2 million ( +7.4% )

) Consolidated EBIT: €34.6 million (previously €26.8 million) ( +29% )

) Profit before tax: €34.1 million (previously €26.3 million)

The high-margin core ‘Beauty’ segment remains the Group’s key growth driver. At €102.0 million, segment revenue exceeded the €100 million mark for the first time (+11%; previous year: €91.7 million). Segment EBIT grew disproportionnately by 41.5% to €28.3 million (previous year: €20.0 million).

Outlook for 2026

“We are confident about the outlook for 2026 despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine,” said Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH Health Care AG. “The M1 Group has successfully completed the sale of HAEMATO PHARM GmbH, in which HAEMATO AG holds a majority stake (85%), to the PHOENIX group as of 31 January 2026. With this move, M1 Kliniken AG is further sharpening its strategic profile and underpinning its position as the world’s leading, vertically integrated pure-play provider of medical aesthetics. The Group plans to continue its profitable growth through the consistent expansion of national and international specialist centres and aims to achieve annual revenue of €200 to €300 million in its core ‘Beauty’ segment by 2029, with an EBIT margin of at least 20%. MPH Health Care AG will also systematically benefit from this development in the coming years.”

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits opportunities arising in high-growth, high-yield sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de