EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS result 2022

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS result 2022



27.04.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Strong increase in EBIT and net income to over 29 million euros, equity (net asset value) rises to 221.4 million euros, corresponding to 51.72 euros per share. The equity ratio is 93.4%.

Berlin, 27 April 2023 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the 2022 financial year. Accordingly, equity increased from Euro 192.3 million to Euro 221.4 million. The net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 15% from Euro 44.92 (31.12.2021) to Euro 51.72 as of 31.12.2022.

In the 2022 financial year, the preliminary IFRS net income amounted to Euro 29.1 million (previous year net loss of Euro 9.0 million). As of 31 December 2022, equity increased by Euro 29.1 million to Euro 221.4 million (previous year Euro 192.3 million). The equity ratio remains very high at 93.4% (previous year 97.1%).

MPH AG is an investment company whose participations are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are valued "at fair value through profit or loss" on the balance sheet date. The net income for the year results mainly from the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which is due to the higher stock market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date.

The investments listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, M1 Kliniken AG and CR Capital AG, were operationally successful in 2022.

In the past financial year 2022, M1 Kliniken AG was able to further expand its market position in the field of cosmetic medicine and opened eight new specialist medical centres in Germany and abroad. The opening of the Budapest (Hungary) location marked the start of expansion in Eastern Europe, whose target markets are considered lucrative by the company. Sales in the "Beauty" segment rose by 14.1% to over Euro 60.2 million (previous year: Euro 52.8 million). The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 9.8% in the previous year to 11.7%.

The consolidated group turnover of the M1 Group decreased by around 9% to Euro 285.3 million in the 2022 financial year (previous year Euro 314.6 million). This is due to the 14.0% sales decline in the Trading segment (Euro 225.0 million; previous year Euro 261.8 million) because of a reduced business volume with COVID-19 diagnostics. The operating profit 2022 (EBIT) of the M1 Group amounts to Euro 9.3 million (previous year Euro 12.1 million). Earnings before taxes amount to Euro 10.2 million in the 2022 financial year (Euro 14.4 million in the previous year).

Equity increased by Euro 3.2 million to Euro 143.1 million as of 31 December 2022 (previous year Euro 139.9 million). The equity ratio increased to 72.6% (previous year 70.6%). The share price of M1 Kliniken AG rose by around 21% from Euro 7.50 on 31.12.2021 to Euro 9.06 on 31.12.2022.

CR Capital AG and its portfolio companies continue to benefit from the high popularity of their offerings in the markets for sustainable energy supply concepts, quality and cost-optimised housing as well as capital investments for broad sections of the population and remain on a record-breaking course. According to the preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year, EBIT increased from Euro 66 million to Euro 76 million. The equity ratio remains unchanged at 97%. CR Capital is increasingly involved in the areas of regenerative energy supply and sustainable housing, whose markets are worth billions.

The share price of CR Capital AG decreased slightly from Euro 33.40 on 31.12.2021 to Euro 32.00 on 31.12.2021.

"We are confident about the development in 2023 despite the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the increased energy costs. The approval of our own botulinum toxin in the private label segment continues to progress according to plan. The application to conduct a clinical trial was submitted to the relevant authorities at the end of January 2023. CR Capital AG is very well positioned with its vertically integrated investment portfolio in the areas of "sustainable energy supply concepts" and "quality and cost-optimised housing". MPH can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. But MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-return sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de