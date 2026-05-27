MPH Health Care Aktie

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WKN DE: A289V0 / ISIN: DE000A289V03

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27.05.2026 08:30:03

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025 The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025 The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026

27.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026
  • Equity ratio remains very high: 94.3% (previous year: 95.5%)
  • Net loss for the year of €29.3 million, primarily due to a non-cash one-off item arising from the fair value measurement of the CR Energy investment
  • Key holding M1 Kliniken AG reports strong financial year 2025: EBIT up 29%,
    „Beauty“ segment exceeds €100 million in revenue for the first time
  • Increased dividend of €5.00 per share proposed (previous year: €1.20)
     
Berlin, 27 May 2026 –MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) has today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year.
The full Annual Report is now available to download from the company’s website at www.mph-ag.de under the Investor Relations section.
About MPH Health Care AG:
MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 863 21 45 60
Fax: 030 / 863 21 45 69
E-mail: info@mph-ag.de
Internet: www.mph-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A289V03
WKN: A289V0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2333814

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333814  27.05.2026 CET/CEST

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