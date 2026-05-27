MPH Health Care Aktie
WKN DE: A289V0 / ISIN: DE000A289V03
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27.05.2026 08:30:03
EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025 The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026
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EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026
The full Annual Report is now available to download from the company’s website at www.mph-ag.de under the Investor Relations section.
About MPH Health Care AG:
MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de
27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPH Health Care AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 863 21 45 60
|Fax:
|030 / 863 21 45 69
|E-mail:
|info@mph-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.mph-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A289V03
|WKN:
|A289V0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2333814
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333814 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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