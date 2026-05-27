EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025 The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025 The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026



27.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MPH Health Care AG publishes Annual Report 2025

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of €5.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026 Equity ratio remains very high: 94.3% (previous year: 95.5%)

Net loss for the year of €29.3 million, primarily due to a non-cash one-off item arising from the fair value measurement of the CR Energy investment

Key holding M1 Kliniken AG reports strong financial year 2025: EBIT up 29%,

„Beauty“ segment exceeds €100 million in revenue for the first time

„Beauty“ segment exceeds €100 million in revenue for the first time Increased dividend of €5.00 per share proposed (previous year: €1.20)

Berlin, 27 May 2026 –MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) has today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year.

The full Annual Report is now available to download from the company’s website at www.mph-ag.de under the Investor Relations section.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.



Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management Board

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de –MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) has today published its annual report for the 2025 financial year.The full Annual Report is now available to download from the company’s website at www.mph-ag.de under the Investor Relations section.MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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