EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the first half of 2026: The IFRS result for the period ending 30 June 2026 amounts to €5.0 million (30 June 2025: loss of €72.7 million).

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the first half of 2026: The IFRS result for the period ending 30 June 2026 amounts to €5.0 million (30 June 2025: loss of €72.7 million).



16.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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MPH Health Care AG publishes figures for the first half of 2026:

The IFRS result for the period ending 30 June 2026 amounts to €5.0 million (30 June 2025: loss of €72.7 million).

Berlin, 16 September 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today announces its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first half of 2026. The IFRS period result improves from a loss of EUR 72.7 million as of 30 June 2025 to a profit of EUR 5.0 million as of 30 June 2026. This result stems from the balance-sheet measurement of the investments at the reporting date, which does not affect liquidity. MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are recognised as financial assets under the balance sheet item “financial assets” and measured “at fair value through profit or loss” at the balance sheet date.

Equity increases by EUR 5.0 million, from EUR 243.4 million as of 31 December 2025 to EUR 248.4 million as of the reporting date 30 June 2026. The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increases from EUR 56.85 (31 Dec 2025) to EUR 58.02 as of 30 June 2026.

The equity ratio decreases slightly compared with 31 December 2025, from 94.3% to 93.1%, and continues to represent a very high level.

The financial position remains solid. From 1 January to 30 June 2026, operating cash flow of EUR 4,656 thousand (prior year: EUR 1,016 thousand) was generated. Due to the repayment of long-term loans, net cash flow amounts to EUR -1,385 thousand (prior year: EUR 261 thousand).

The fair value gain results mainly from the share price performance of our listed investment M1 Kliniken AG. The second listed investment, CR Energy AG, is in insolvency proceedings. Its carrying value amounts to approximately EUR 1.0 million, representing only around 0.4% of financial assets.

The investment M1 Kliniken AG consistently continued its growth and concentration strategy toward becoming a pure “beauty” company in the first half of 2026, increasing both revenue and earnings in this segment. Following the sale of HAEMATO PHARM GmbH to the PHOENIX Group at the end of January 2026, the company now focuses exclusively on its high-margin business and has exited the lower-margin pharmaceutical wholesale business. IFRS consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 76.6 million, compared with EUR 183.5 million in the first half of 2025. The group EBIT margin more than doubled in the first half of 2026, rising to 20.4% compared with 9.8% in the prior-year period. Operating result (EBIT) decreased slightly to EUR 15.6 million (prior year: EUR 18.0 million) due to special effects from deconsolidation. Net income (before minority interests) as of 30 June 2026 amounts to EUR 11.3 million, compared with EUR 12.5 million a year earlier.

M1 Kliniken AG remains on a growth trajectory and aims to increase revenue in the beauty segment to EUR 200-300 million per year by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%. With its dividend payment of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share, M1 Kliniken AG confirms its distribution policy.

At this year's Annual General Meeting of MPH Health Care AG on 9 July 2026, it was resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 5.00 per dividend-entitled share and to carry forward the remaining amount of the 2025 balance sheet profit to new account.

The half-year report of MPH Health Care AG is available for download at Financial Reports - MPH Health Care AG .

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on acquiring, building up and selling companies and equity interests, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. MPH also aims to capture opportunities outside the healthcare market in industries with strong growth and earnings potential.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de