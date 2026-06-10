MPH Health Care Aktie
WKN DE: A289V0 / ISIN: DE000A289V03
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10.06.2026 08:30:04
EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:
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EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:
Berlin, 10 June 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today announces its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026. Based on the solid financial position and strong operational performance of the core holding M1 Kliniken AG, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026 that the dividend be increased to EUR 5.00 per share.
The net loss for the period of EUR 52.0 million is primarily attributable to the balance sheet valuation of listed investments as at the reporting date, which does not affect cash flow. As an investment company, MPH measures its investments reported under “Financial assets” at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date.
Accordingly, equity fell from EUR 243.4 million (31 December 2025) to EUR 191.4 million, and NAV per share from EUR 56.58 to EUR 44.70 (31 March 2026). The share price of MPH AG fell from EUR 22.00 (31 December 2025) to EUR 18.90 (31 March 2026); on 8 June 2026, the Xetra closing price stood at EUR 28.40.
Outlook
M1 Kliniken AG is continuing its profitable growth trajectory through the expansion of national and international specialist centres. For the beauty segment, the company is aiming for revenue of between EUR 200 million and EUR 300 million by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%, with the aim of establishing M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine. MPH Health Care AG will also benefit from this in the long term.
About MPH Health Care AG:
MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de
10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MPH Health Care AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 863 21 45 60
|Fax:
|030 / 863 21 45 69
|E-mail:
|info@mph-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.mph-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A289V03
|WKN:
|A289V0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2342716
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2342716 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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