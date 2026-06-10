EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:



10.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:



Profit for the period in the first quarter of 2026 influenced by non-cash fair value effects – balance sheet and operating performance remain very solid

Proposed dividend of EUR 5.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.20), to be approved at the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026



Net loss for the period of EUR 52.0 million (same quarter last year: EUR 20.0 million), primarily due to the non-cash fair value measurement of the investment in M1 Kliniken AG



Equity ratio remains very high: 91.9% (previous year, 31 December 2025: 94.3%)



M1 Kliniken AG’s beauty division reports a strong first quarter of 2026: revenue up 5.7% to EUR 27.1 million, EBIT up 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million, EBIT margin at 33.9% (same quarter last year: 26.0%)



Berlin, 10 June 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today announces its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026. Based on the solid financial position and strong operational performance of the core holding M1 Kliniken AG, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026 that the dividend be increased to EUR 5.00 per share.

The net loss for the period of EUR 52.0 million is primarily attributable to the balance sheet valuation of listed investments as at the reporting date, which does not affect cash flow. As an investment company, MPH measures its investments reported under “Financial assets” at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date.

Accordingly, equity fell from EUR 243.4 million (31 December 2025) to EUR 191.4 million, and NAV per share from EUR 56.58 to EUR 44.70 (31 March 2026). The share price of MPH AG fell from EUR 22.00 (31 December 2025) to EUR 18.90 (31 March 2026); on 8 June 2026, the Xetra closing price stood at EUR 28.40.

Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG is continuing its profitable growth trajectory through the expansion of national and international specialist centres. For the beauty segment, the company is aiming for revenue of between EUR 200 million and EUR 300 million by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%, with the aim of establishing M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine. MPH Health Care AG will also benefit from this in the long term.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de