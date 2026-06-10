MPH Health Care Aktie

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WKN DE: A289V0 / ISIN: DE000A289V03

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10.06.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:

10.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for Q1 2026:

Profit for the period in the first quarter of 2026 influenced by non-cash fair value effects – balance sheet and operating performance remain very solid

  • Proposed dividend of EUR 5.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.20), to be approved at the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026             
     
  • Net loss for the period of EUR 52.0 million (same quarter last year: EUR 20.0 million), primarily due to the non-cash fair value measurement of the investment in M1 Kliniken AG             
     
  • Equity ratio remains very high: 91.9% (previous year, 31 December 2025: 94.3%) 
     
  • M1 Kliniken AG’s beauty division reports a strong first quarter of 2026: revenue up 5.7% to EUR 27.1 million, EBIT up 37.6% to EUR 9.2 million, EBIT margin at 33.9% (same quarter last year: 26.0%)             
     

Berlin, 10 June 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today announces its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026. Based on the solid financial position and strong operational performance of the core holding M1 Kliniken AG, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026 that the dividend be increased to EUR 5.00 per share.

The net loss for the period of EUR 52.0 million is primarily attributable to the balance sheet valuation of listed investments as at the reporting date, which does not affect cash flow. As an investment company, MPH measures its investments reported under “Financial assets” at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date.

Accordingly, equity fell from EUR 243.4 million (31 December 2025) to EUR 191.4 million, and NAV per share from EUR 56.58 to EUR 44.70 (31 March 2026). The share price of MPH AG fell from EUR 22.00 (31 December 2025) to EUR 18.90 (31 March 2026); on 8 June 2026, the Xetra closing price stood at EUR 28.40.

Outlook

M1 Kliniken AG is continuing its profitable growth trajectory through the expansion of national and international specialist centres. For the beauty segment, the company is aiming for revenue of between EUR 200 million and EUR 300 million by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%, with the aim of establishing M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand for aesthetic medicine. MPH Health Care AG will also benefit from this in the long term.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and shareholdings, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-funded and privately funded segments. However, MPH also capitalises on opportunities arising in high-growth, high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.

 

Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MPH Health Care AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 / 863 21 45 60
Fax: 030 / 863 21 45 69
E-mail: info@mph-ag.de
Internet: www.mph-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A289V03
WKN: A289V0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2342716

 
End of News EQS News Service

2342716  10.06.2026 CET/CEST

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