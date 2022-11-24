EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG: Q3 result 2022

EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

MPH Health Care AG: Q3 result 2022



24.11.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MPH Health Care AG: Q3 result 2022

Preliminary IFRS result for the third quarter of 2022 published: Equity (net asset value) amounts to 136.5 million euros, the equity ratio remains high at 95.8 %.



Berlin, 24 November 2022: MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS result for the third quarter of 2022.

The equity of the investment company decreased by EUR 55.8 million to EUR 136.5 million as of 30.09.2022 (31.12.2021: EUR 192.3 million). The equity ratio has decreased slightly from 97.1% to 95.8% compared to 31 December 2021. The net asset value (NAV) per share has decreased from EUR 44.92 at year-end 2021 to now EUR 31.87 as of 30.09.2022.

The IFRS result for the first nine months of the 2022 financial year was EUR -55.8 million (previous year EUR -10.4 million). This result is mainly due to the fair value measurement of the investments on the balance sheet date, which does not affect liquidity. The fair value measurement of the listed investments is based on the share prices on the reporting date. The share price of M1 Kliniken AG has decreased from EUR 7.50 on 31 December 2021 to EUR 4.00 on 30 September 2022. The share price of CR Capital AG decreased from EUR 33.40 on 31 December 2021 to EUR 24.20 on 30 September 2022.

At the investment M1 Kliniken AG, consolidated Group revenue of the M1 Group fell from January to September 2022 to EUR 214 million (previous year: EUR 236 million). This decline is due to a reduced sales volume in the trading segment of the HAEMATO AG subgroup. Turnover in the Beauty segment rose to EUR 41.4 million after EUR 37.8 million in the previous year. Six new medical treatment centres were opened in the reporting period; the total number of medical centres is now 53 as of end of September.

The EBITDA of M1 Kliniken AG Group for the first nine months of 2022 totals EUR 10.9 million (previous year: EUR 12.0 million), EBIT amounts to EUR 6.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.8 million). It should be noted that the previous year was characterised by lucrative business with COVID antigen rapid tests. In this respect, the current earnings situation is within the expected corridor.

The expansion at home and abroad is being successfully continued. With the opening of the specialist centre in Budapest at the end of September, the next strategic step was taken in the direction of Eastern Europe. In addition to Hungary, further expansion is aimed in the short term at opening additional specialist centres in Bulgaria, Romania and Poland. Together, these national markets offer a potential of 20-25 specialist centres with a turnover potential of more than 20 million euros per year.

In the future, the M1 Group will continue to focus on growth and the development of new market segments, e.g. through the expansion of the medical practice network in Germany and internationally as well as the approval of its own Botox product for the European market.

In order to strengthen the long-term profitability of the M1 Group, M1 is working on measures to reduce operating costs at all levels. For example, a streamlining of structures together with the digitalisation of business processes in the HAEMATO subgroup led to a significant increase in efficiency within the past twelve months. Since mid-2022, comparable adjustments have also been made at the M1 Med Beauty level. The full cost effects from all measures will be reflected in 2023.

The second listed subsidiary CR Capital AG published its preliminary half-year figures on 24 August 2022. According to these figures, a half-year surplus of EUR 66.8 million was generated (previous year EUR 61.6 million). The equity ratio is stable at over 97%. The company does not publish quarterly figures. The Executive Board of CR sees its assessment of the company's growth prospects confirmed. The new participations Solartec GmbH and Greentec GmbH as innovative technology companies in the field of sustainable energy production and the resource-saving use of so-called "green steel" also contribute to this and thus place the sustainability aspect even more in the focus.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-profit sectors outside the healthcare market.

MPH Health Care AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de