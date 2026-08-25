EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: HY-Results show significant improvement - operating Cashflow up by more than 150%

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

MS Industrie AG: HY-Results show significant improvement - operating Cashflow up by more than 150%



25.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MS Industrie AG: HY-Results show significant improvement - operating Cashflow up by more than 150%



MS Industrie AG has released its unaudited half-year results for fiscal year 2026. Revenue totalled EUR 75.8 million, slightly higher than the previous year's EUR 75.2 million.



EBITDA rose by 22.3%, from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 5.2 million. The EBITDA margin increased from 5.6% to 6.8%. EBIT rose from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.0 million, nearly quadrupling. On the bottom line, MS Industrie returned to profitability: After a loss of EUR 1.4 million in the first half of 2025, consolidated net income after taxes came in at EUR 0.1 million.



The improvement in operating cash flow was even more pronounced. Cash flow from operating activities rose by more than 150%, from EUR 3.2 million to EUR 8.3 million.



In terms of earnings, the second quarter was significantly stronger than the first. EBITDA rose from EUR 1.9 million in the first quarter to EUR 3.3 million in the second quarter. EBIT increased from EUR 0.4 million to EUR 1.6 million. Net income after taxes turned from EUR -0.4 million to EUR +0.5 million.



MS XTEC’s order backlog stood at EUR 81.7 million at the end of June. That is 4.7% more than at the end of 2025.



Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG: “Our transformation strategy is paying off. With revenue remaining virtually stable, EBITDA rose by 22%, and EBIT nearly quadrupled. At the same time, operating cash flow grew by more than 150% to 8.3 million euros. In terms of earnings, the second quarter was significantly stronger than the first. Charlotte is ramping up, we have secured good orders in the U.S. large-engine business, and the defence sector is becoming increasingly important to us. For 2026, we continue to expect consolidated revenue of around 155 million euros and a positive net income.”



Since the first quarter, MS XTEC has been ramping up series production at its new facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to the large-engine business, the facility is also expected to serve markets in the aerospace, spare parts, defence, and industrial sectors in the future.



The combined value of all of MS XTEC’s long-term contracts for the contract years through 2032 amounts to more than EUR one billion.



The more detailed voluntary quarterly release and recent corporate news are available at

Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker. MS Industrie AG has released its unaudited half-year results for fiscal year 2026. Revenue totalled EUR 75.8 million, slightly higher than the previous year's EUR 75.2 million.EBITDA rose by 22.3%, from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 5.2 million. The EBITDA margin increased from 5.6% to 6.8%. EBIT rose from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.0 million, nearly quadrupling. On the bottom line, MS Industrie returned to profitability: After a loss of EUR 1.4 million in the first half of 2025, consolidated net income after taxes came in at EUR 0.1 million.The improvement in operating cash flow was even more pronounced. Cash flow from operating activities rose by more than 150%, from EUR 3.2 million to EUR 8.3 million.In terms of earnings, the second quarter was significantly stronger than the first. EBITDA rose from EUR 1.9 million in the first quarter to EUR 3.3 million in the second quarter. EBIT increased from EUR 0.4 million to EUR 1.6 million. Net income after taxes turned from EUR -0.4 million to EUR +0.5 million.MS XTEC’s order backlog stood at EUR 81.7 million at the end of June. That is 4.7% more than at the end of 2025.Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG:Since the first quarter, MS XTEC has been ramping up series production at its new facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to the large-engine business, the facility is also expected to serve markets in the aerospace, spare parts, defence, and industrial sectors in the future.The combined value of all of MS XTEC’s long-term contracts for the contract years through 2032 amounts to more than EUR one billion.The more detailed voluntary quarterly release and recent corporate news are available at https://www.ms-industrie.de/en/investor-relations/ MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in(“”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and –– ashareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components).'s main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)Neustr. 2355296 Gau-Bischofsheim / MainzKlaus-Karl Becker+49 (0) 172 61 41 955The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

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