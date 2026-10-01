EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires majority stake in IDAS

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Takeover

MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires majority stake in IDAS



01.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Corporate News



MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires majority stake in IDAS



MS XTEC GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of MS Industrie AG, is acquiring a 51% stake in IDAS d.o.o., headquartered in Mol, Serbia. The purchase agreement was signed yesterday (see ADHOC announcement dated September 30th, 2026). The remaining 49% will remain in the hands of the previous shareholder and entrepreneur, Jovan Pejic. Starting in early October 2026, IDAS will be included in the MS Industrie Group’s scope of consolidation.



IDAS (



With IDAS, MS XTEC is adding a third manufacturing location. At the same time, the group is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and customer base. Until now, MS XTEC has focused primarily on automated mass production. IDAS, on the other hand, specializes in custom precision manufacturing and smaller production runs. This also opens the door to new customer industries, including the pharmaceutical, packaging, and process industries.



“With IDAS, we are filling a gap in our existing manufacturing portfolio. We are not only gaining additional capacity and new customers in other industries, but also capabilities in small-batch and custom manufacturing,” says Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG, adds: “Our strength today lies primarily in automated mass production. IDAS perfectly complements the stage leading up to that. This will enable us to support customers in the future from the first prototype through small-batch production to mass production, and all the way to the very end of the product life cycle, including the spare parts sector.”



Jovan Pejic confirms: “We are very pleased about the strategic partnership with MS XTEC and we will be able to benefit from synergies, especially in the German-speaking region and also in the U.S., when marketing our products and services.”

Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and three production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg, in Charlotte / North Carolina (USA) and in Mol / Serbia.



Press Contact :



BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

Munich, October 01, 2026MS XTEC GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of MS Industrie AG, is acquiring a 51% stake in IDAS d.o.o., headquartered in Mol, Serbia. The purchase agreement was signed yesterday (see ADHOC announcement dated September 30, 2026). The remaining 49% will remain in the hands of the previous shareholder and entrepreneur, Jovan Pejic. Starting in early October 2026, IDAS will be included in the MS Industrie Group’s scope of consolidation.IDAS ( https://www.idas-metal.com/ ) has been active in precision manufacturing for more than 55 years. The company produces high-precision metal components, industrial modules, and assemblies, primarily for the pharmaceutical packaging and process industries. In fiscal year 2025, IDAS generated revenues of EUR 8.5 million and currently employs around 190 people. The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001.With IDAS, MS XTEC is adding a third manufacturing location. At the same time, the group is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and customer base. Until now, MS XTEC has focused primarily on automated mass production. IDAS, on the other hand, specializes in custom precision manufacturing and smaller production runs. This also opens the door to new customer industries, including the pharmaceutical, packaging, and process industries.says Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG, adds:Jovan Pejic confirms:MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in(“”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and –– ashareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components).'s main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and three production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg, in Charlotte / North Carolina (USA) and in Mol / Serbia.BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)Neustr. 2355296 Gau-Bischofsheim / MainzKlaus-Karl Becker+49 (0) 172 61 41 955The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

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