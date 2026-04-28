EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes Annual Report 2025

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

MS Industrie AG publishes Annual Report 2025



28.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MS Industrie AG publishes Annual Report 2025

Improvement in continuing operations

Series production has begun in Charlotte, USA

Growth and increased earnings expected for 2026

MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183) looks back on a challenging fiscal year 2025. Following the sale and deconsolidation of the Ultrasonic Technology division in mid-2024, the Group is now focusing its continuing operations on MS XTEC´s highly automated metalworking and assembly .



Revenue and Earnings for Fiscal Year 2025



On a comparable basis for continuing operations, consolidated revenue increased by approximately +3% to €144.6 million in fiscal year 2025. On a reported basis, MS Industrie AG generated consolidated revenue of €144.6 million, compared to €171.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated net income after income taxes amounted to €-5.3 million, compared to €-3.9 million in the prior year. The result was primarily impacted by start-up costs for the US-site in Charlotte amounting to approximately €1.7 million, net foreign exchange losses of approximately €1.1 million and write-downs on minority investments of approximately €1.3 million – totalling negative effects of approximately €4.1 million, which are included in the consolidated net income. The equity ratio remained solid at 40.8% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 44.0% in the previous year.



Operational Improvement in the Core Business



Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG: “Operationally, the continuing operations have improved. Adjusted EBITDA rose to €6.8 million from €4.0 million when comparing the continuing business areas. Adjusted EBIT improved to €0.7 million from a loss of €-2.4 million in the prior year.”



Charlotte, USA, facility in operation



The production facility in Charlotte, USA, is in operation; series production has been underway since January 2026. The ramp-up of the new plant supports the diversification of the business beyond the traditional truck industry. The facility is expected to reach break-even by the end of 2026.



Outlook for 2026: Growth and a Return to Profitability



Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG: “For 2026, we expect consolidated industrial revenue of approximately €155 million. EBITDA and EBIT are expected to rise significantly again as a result of various measures. The Group’s net income is also expected to return to positive territory and improve significantly compared to the previous year. MS XTEC’s order backlog for the next six months has risen by 2.5% since December 31, 2025, to around €80 million.”



The 2025 Annual Report is available at

Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker. MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183) looks back on a challenging fiscal year 2025. Following the sale and deconsolidation of the Ultrasonic Technology division in mid-2024, the Group is now focusing its continuing operations onOn a comparable basis for continuing operations, consolidated revenue increased by approximately +3% to €144.6 million in fiscal year 2025. On a reported basis, MS Industrie AG generated consolidated revenue of €144.6 million, compared to €171.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated net income after income taxes amounted to €-5.3 million, compared to €-3.9 million in the prior year. The result was primarily impacted by start-up costs for the US-site in Charlotte amounting to approximately €1.7 million, net foreign exchange losses of approximately €1.1 million and write-downs on minority investments of approximately €1.3 million – totalling negative effects of approximately €4.1 million, which are included in the consolidated net income. The equity ratio remained solid at 40.8% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 44.0% in the previous year.Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG:The production facility in Charlotte, USA, is in operation; series production has been underway since January 2026. The ramp-up of the new plant supports the diversification of the business beyond the traditional truck industry. The facility is expected to reach break-even by the end of 2026.Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG:Theis available at https://www.ms-industrie.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in(“”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and –– ashareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components).'s main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)Neustr. 2355296 Gau-Bischofsheim / MainzKlaus-Karl Becker+49 (0) 172 61 41 955The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

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