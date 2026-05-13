EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes Q1-2026 Key Figures

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report

MS Industrie AG publishes Q1-2026 Key Figures



13.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MS Industrie AG publishes Q1-2026 Key Figures 2026 outlook confirmed

Key financial figures improved in the first quarter The MS Industrie Group generated consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 38.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a slight increase of +6.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA reached approximately EUR 1.9 million, up from EUR 1.5 million in the prior year. EBIT stood at approximately EUR 0.4 million, compared to EUR -0.3 million in the prior year. Earnings before taxes improved to approximately EUR -0.2 million from EUR -1.0 million in the prior year, while earnings after taxes improved to approximately EUR -0.4 million from EUR -1.3 million in the prior year.



The earnings figures for the first quarter of 2026 still include ramp-up costs for the new facility in Charlotte, USA, amounting to approximately EUR -0.3 million, compared with approximately EUR -0.4 million in the prior year. The order backlog of the operating company MS XTEC GmbH for the following six months stood at approximately EUR 79 million as of the end of March 2026, representing an increase of approximately +0.9% compared to the level as of December 31, 2025.



The equity ratio rose to approximately 41.2% following a slight decrease in total assets, compared to 40.8% as of December 31, 2025. Taking into account the acquisition of the commercial real estate property in Trossingen effective March 31, 2026, the equity ratio remains at approximately 36.4%.



“The first quarter of 2026 went as expected for the MS Industrie Group. For the 2026 fiscal year, we continue to expect consolidated industrial revenue of approximately EUR 155 million, with operating EBITDA and EBIT rising significantly again, as well as a positive consolidated net income”, explains Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG, adds: “Operational performance in the first quarter of 2026 continues to improve. At the same time, we see additional growth opportunities outside the traditional truck industry, particularly in the off-road sector and in heavy-duty engines and generators for power generation.”



The more detailed voluntary quarterly release is available at

Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker. The MS Industrie Group generated consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 38.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a slight increase of +6.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA reached approximately EUR 1.9 million, up from EUR 1.5 million in the prior year. EBIT stood at approximately EUR 0.4 million, compared to EUR -0.3 million in the prior year. Earnings before taxes improved to approximately EUR -0.2 million from EUR -1.0 million in the prior year, while earnings after taxes improved to approximately EUR -0.4 million from EUR -1.3 million in the prior year.The earnings figures for the first quarter of 2026 still include ramp-up costs for the new facility in Charlotte, USA, amounting to approximately EUR -0.3 million, compared with approximately EUR -0.4 million in the prior year. The order backlog of the operating company MS XTEC GmbH for the following six months stood at approximately EUR 79 million as of the end of March 2026, representing an increase of approximately +0.9% compared to the level as of December 31, 2025.The equity ratio rose to approximately 41.2% following a slight decrease in total assets, compared to 40.8% as of December 31, 2025. Taking into account the acquisition of the commercial real estate property in Trossingen effective March 31, 2026, the equity ratio remains at approximately 36.4%.explains Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG, adds:The more detailed voluntary quarterly release is available at https://www.ms-industrie.de/en/investor-relations/ad-hoc-corporate-news/ MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in(“”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and –– ashareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components).'s main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)Neustr. 2355296 Gau-Bischofsheim / MainzKlaus-Karl Becker+49 (0) 172 61 41 955The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.

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