EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes voluntary Q3-2026 Report

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

MS Industrie AG publishes voluntary Q3-2026 Report



16.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MS Industrie AG reports Unaudited Nine-Month Results for 2026: EBITDA rises 61%



• EBIT after nine months at EUR 3.8 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million)

• Third Quarter: 13.9% increase in revenue and nearly tripled EBITDA

• MS XTEC’s order backlog rises by 10% to EUR 82.8 million



In the first nine months of 2026, MS Industrie AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 116.8 million (previous year: EUR 111.3 million). EBITDA rose from EUR 5.4 million to EUR 8.7 million. EBIT reached EUR 3.8 million, compared with EUR 0.2 million in the previous year. Consolidated net income after taxes turned from a loss of EUR 2.3 million to a profit of EUR 0.9 million.



The third quarter made the strongest contribution to earnings. Revenue increased from EUR 36.1 million to EUR 41.1 million. EBITDA jumped from EUR 1.2 million to EUR 3.5 million, and EBIT rose from a loss of EUR 0.3 million to a profit of EUR 1.8 million. After taxes, MS Industrie earned EUR 0.8 million (previous year: a loss of EUR 0.9 million).



Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG: “In the third quarter, the higher capacity utilization had a direct impact on earnings. The one-time costs associated with ramping up our U.S. plant in Charlotte more than halved in the first nine months, falling from EUR 1.2 million to EUR 0.5 million compared with the previous year. We are also ahead of plan in terms of revenue after nine months.”



As of September 30, 2026, MS XTEC’s order backlog stood at EUR 82.8 million, up from EUR 75.3 million a year earlier. Major customers are placing more orders than planned. Demand is rising in the U.S.; the U.S. market now accounts for about 10% of consolidated revenue.



The business development unit, established about two years ago, secured additional orders outside the company’s traditional heavy commercial vehicle business in the third quarter. MS XTEC is thus tapping into new industries for its precision manufacturing.



Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG: “Using our flexible, automated 5-axis manufacturing process, we machine complex parts for all industries, such as components for large motors that power AI data centers. We have also secured additional orders in the defence sector. We are able to manufacture most of these additional products using our existing equipment. This means our strategy is paying off, and our capex needs remain low.”



On September 30, 2026, MS XTEC acquired a 51% stake in IDAS d. o. o. in Mol, Serbia. This adds a third manufacturing site. IDAS complements automated mass production with custom precision manufacturing in smaller batches and brings with it customers from the pharmaceutical, packaging, and process industries. The company generated approximately EUR 8.5 million in revenue in 2025 and employs about 190 people. Consolidation will begin in October 2026.



The management board confirms its forecast for 2026: approximately EUR 155 million in consolidated revenue, significantly higher operating EBITDA and EBIT results, and a positive consolidated net income. Starting in 2027, the MS Industrie Group expects annual revenue of more than EUR 165 million.



The detailed voluntary quarterly report is available in the Investor Relations section of the MS Industrie AG website.



Background:

MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and three production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg, in Charlotte / North Carolina (USA) and – since October 2026 – in Mol / Serbia.



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de



Disclaimer:

The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.