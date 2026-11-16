MS Industrie Aktie
WKN: 585518 / ISIN: DE0005855183
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16.11.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes voluntary Q3-2026 Report
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EQS-News: MS Industrie AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
MS Industrie AG reports Unaudited Nine-Month Results for 2026: EBITDA rises 61%
• Third Quarter: 13.9% increase in revenue and nearly tripled EBITDA
• MS XTEC’s order backlog rises by 10% to EUR 82.8 million
The third quarter made the strongest contribution to earnings. Revenue increased from EUR 36.1 million to EUR 41.1 million. EBITDA jumped from EUR 1.2 million to EUR 3.5 million, and EBIT rose from a loss of EUR 0.3 million to a profit of EUR 1.8 million. After taxes, MS Industrie earned EUR 0.8 million (previous year: a loss of EUR 0.9 million).
MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“MS XTEC”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 145 million in the year 2025 with around 400 employees and three production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg, in Charlotte / North Carolina (USA) and – since October 2026 – in Mol / Serbia.
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
Klaus-Karl Becker
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.
16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MS Industrie AG
|Brienner Straße 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 900
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 999
|E-mail:
|info@ms-industrie.ag
|Internet:
|www.ms-industrie.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005855183
|WKN:
|585518
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200CE11B23RTMJV77
|EQS News ID:
|2435076
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2435076 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu MS Industrie AG
|
10:00
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes voluntary Q3-2026 Report (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG veröffentlicht freiwilligen Q3-2026 Bericht (EQS Group)
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01.10.26
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires majority stake in IDAS (EQS Group)
|
01.10.26
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC übernimmt Mehrheit an IDAS (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC erwirbt 51%-Mehrheitsbeteiligung an IDAS d.o.o., Mol/Serbien (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires a 51% majority stake in IDAS d.o.o., Mol, Serbia (EQS Group)
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25.08.26
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: HY-Results show significant improvement - operating Cashflow up by more than 150% (EQS Group)
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|MS Industrie AG
|1,30
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