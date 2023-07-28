28.07.2023 08:45:03

EQS-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2023

Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2023

Muehlhan AG publishes its results for the first half of 2023

  • Performance falls considerably short of expectations
  • Revenues of 5.8 million, EBIT of -2.0 million
  • Share buyback offer to run until beginning of September 2023

 

Hamburg, July 28, 2023Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the company) generated revenues of 5.8 million and EBIT of -2.0 million in the first half of 2023. Consolidated income after taxes after the first six months amounted to -1.7 million. Cash flow from operating activities is in positive territory at 1.7 million due to a special effect. A comparison with the prior-year results does not make sense due to the sale of numerous subsidiaries at the 2022 year-end.

The results fall well short of expectations. The results can be traced back to unexpectedly lower business activity in the Middle East, and a heavier strain on Russian operations due to Russias war of aggression in Ukraine and sanctions imposed in connection with this. There were also substantial non-recurring expenses in connection with the settlement of the sale of key subsidiaries last year, the share buyback program that is currently underway and the provision set up for a legal dispute.

In Russia, revenues of 3.5 million were achieved in the first half of 2023 as against 4.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Despite the difficulties, an EBIT break-even was achieved, compared to 0.3 million in the previous year. In the Middle East, revenues dropped significantly year-over-year from 3.4 million to 1.7 million. EBIT deteriorated from -0.3 million to -0.7 million due to the significant decline in revenues, project start-up costs and costs for the resumption of activities.

For the 2023 financial year as a whole, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board expect to see revenues of between 10 million and 15 million and EBIT of -2.0 million to -2.5 million.

Muehlhan AG launched a share buyback program on June 28, 2023. Up until September 6, 2023, shareholders of Muehlhan AG have the opportunity to sell their shares for 1.75 per share before the company then withdraws from the stock market. Shareholders who have sold their shares by August 2, 2023, will receive their money only a few days later. The buyback program has been well received so far.

The companys key performance indicators are shown in the following table:

 

in kEUR   1st half of 2023 1st half of 2022 
       
Results      
Revenues   5,796 121,539
Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)   -1,981 7,111
Earnings from operations (EBIT)   -2,022 4,152
Earnings before income taxes (EBT)   -1,656 3,487
Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG   -1,644 1,375
Earnings per share from continuing operations in EUR -0.09 0.12
Cash flow from operating activities   1,693 -1,690
Investments in property, plant and equipment (not incl. leases)   49 1,170
       
Balance sheet   June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Total assets   54,355 78,458
Fixed assets1   845 897
Equity   42,748 64,483
Equity ratio in % 78.6 82.2
       
Employees   1st half of 2023 1st half of 2022 
Employees (annual average) number 389 2,087

1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets

 

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F).

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan-ag.com

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


