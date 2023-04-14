EQS-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2022

EQS-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2022



14.04.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST

Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2022

Operating performance positive and within expected range

Revenues above forecast at 288.3 million

EBIT of 12.7 million; EBIT from operations of 8.8 million

Participation in sale of main subsidiaries through proposed dividend (1.00) and share buyback program

Withdrawal from stock market announced

Hamburg, April 14, 20232022 was a watershed year for Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the company) as the main subsidiaries, trademark rights and other assets were sold at the end of the year. In the future, the company will offer services in Russia and the Middle East, mainly in the field of passive fire protection.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 1.00 per share to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board also propose giving shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares to the company as part of the Muehlhan AG share buyback program (capital reduction by way of buyback and cancellation of the shares to be acquired) before the company begins its withdrawal from the stock market. With the dividend and share buyback program, the shareholders can benefit from the income from company sales, as announced. Further information will be published in the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The operating business performed well in the 2022 financial year. Revenues fell by 3.4% year-over-year in the reporting year to 288.3 million. Comparing revenues with the previous year after adjusting for the company disposals, revenues grew by 78.8 million or 37.6%. EBIT fell from 16.7 million to 12.7 million. Both years have to be adjusted for special and non-recurring effects to enable a comparison, however. Taking these effects into account, adjusted EBIT for 2021 came to 7.7 million compared with an adjusted or operating EBIT in the reporting year of 8.8 million. The EBIT margin for the operating business contracted from 3.7% to 3.1%. Consolidated income decreased by 3.4 million to 6.4 million. After deducting minority interests, earnings of 3.6 million are attributable to Muehlhans shareholders, compared with 8.3 million the previous year. Cash flow from operating activities was positive at 5.2 million, mainly because factoring/sale of certain receivables was started in the year under review to strengthen liquidity.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning revenues of 15 million to 20 million and EBIT break-even for 2023. Cash flow from operating activities is expected to break even. We must bear in mind that the war in Ukraine may have an adverse effect, particularly on the activities of Muehlhans Russian company.

The companys key performance indicators are shown in the following table:

in kEUR 2022 2021 Results Revenues 288,275 298,516 Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 17,858 27,205 Earnings from operations (EBIT) 12,739 16,742 Earnings before income taxes (EBT) 11,004 14,884 Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG 3,555 8,270 Earnings per share in EUR 0.18 0.43 Cash flow from operating activities 5,197 -5,019 Investments in property, plant and equipment (not incl. leases) 2,886 4,232 Balance sheet December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total assets 78,458 147,948 Fixed assets1 896 38,357 Equity 64,483 77,336 Equity ratio in % 82.2 52.3 Employees 2022 2021 Employees (annual average) number 2,103 2,818

1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.

