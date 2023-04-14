14.04.2023 09:46:59

EQS-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2022

EQS-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2022

14.04.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muehlhan AG publishes results for financial year 2022

  • Operating performance positive and within expected range
  • Revenues above forecast at 288.3 million
  • EBIT of 12.7 million; EBIT from operations of 8.8 million
  • Participation in sale of main subsidiaries through proposed dividend (1.00) and share buyback program
  • Withdrawal from stock market announced

 

Hamburg, April 14, 20232022 was a watershed year for Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7; WKN A0KD0F) (the company) as the main subsidiaries, trademark rights and other assets were sold at the end of the year. In the future, the company will offer services in Russia and the Middle East, mainly in the field of passive fire protection.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board are proposing a dividend of 1.00 per share to the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board also propose giving shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares to the company as part of the Muehlhan AG share buyback program (capital reduction by way of buyback and cancellation of the shares to be acquired) before the company begins its withdrawal from the stock market. With the dividend and share buyback program, the shareholders can benefit from the income from company sales, as announced. Further information will be published in the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The operating business performed well in the 2022 financial year. Revenues fell by 3.4% year-over-year in the reporting year to 288.3 million. Comparing revenues with the previous year after adjusting for the company disposals, revenues grew by 78.8 million or 37.6%. EBIT fell from 16.7 million to 12.7 million. Both years have to be adjusted for special and non-recurring effects to enable a comparison, however. Taking these effects into account, adjusted EBIT for 2021 came to 7.7 million compared with an adjusted or operating EBIT in the reporting year of 8.8 million. The EBIT margin for the operating business contracted from 3.7% to 3.1%. Consolidated income decreased by 3.4 million to 6.4 million. After deducting minority interests, earnings of 3.6 million are attributable to Muehlhans shareholders, compared with 8.3 million the previous year. Cash flow from operating activities was positive at 5.2 million, mainly because factoring/sale of certain receivables was started in the year under review to strengthen liquidity.

 

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board are planning revenues of 15 million to 20 million and EBIT break-even for 2023. Cash flow from operating activities is expected to break even. We must bear in mind that the war in Ukraine may have an adverse effect, particularly on the activities of Muehlhans Russian company.

The companys key performance indicators are shown in the following table:

in kEUR   2022 2021
       
Results      
Revenues   288,275 298,516
Earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)   17,858 27,205
Earnings from operations (EBIT)   12,739 16,742
Earnings before income taxes (EBT)   11,004 14,884
Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG   3,555 8,270
Earnings per share  in EUR 0.18 0.43
Cash flow from operating activities   5,197 -5,019
Investments in property, plant and equipment (not incl. leases)   2,886 4,232
       
Balance sheet   December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Total assets   78,458 147,948
Fixed assets1   896 38,357
Equity   64,483 77,336
Equity ratio  in % 82.2 52.3
       
Employees   2022 2021
Employees (annual average) number 2,103 2,818

1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.

 

About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F). The Muehlhan Group offers its customers a broad spectrum of industrial services: wind turbine services, surface protection, steel services, passive fire protection, scaffolding and insulation works. Muehlhan combines strong organizational skills and technical expertise, 140 years of experience and rigorous quality standards into cost effective industrial service offerings that satisfy the highest quality demands of its customers.

 

You can find additional information at www.muehlhan-ag.com

 

Contact: Muehlhan AG; phone: +49 40 75271-0; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com


14.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 75271 0
Fax: +49 40 75271 130
E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com
Internet: www.muehlhan.com
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7
WKN: A0KD0F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1607333

 
End of News EQS News Service

1607333  14.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607333&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Muehlhan AGmehr Nachrichten