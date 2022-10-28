|
EQS-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2022
EQS-News: Muehlhan AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
PRESS RELEASE
Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2022
Hamburg, October 28, 2022From January through September 2022, Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) generated revenues of 203.8 million (previous year: 225.3 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 9.3 million (previous year: 8.2 million). Adjusted for the special effects from an earnout component from the sale of North Sea oil and gas activities, and from transaction costs from the sale of subsidiaries, an operating result of 8.0 million was achieved. The EBIT margin based on operating EBIT came to 4.0%. This figure was 3.6% in the previous year. The results are therefore within expectations. Consolidated income attributable to shareholders of Muehlhan AG increased by 0.4 million year-over-year to 4.0 million. At 0.3 million, cash flow from operating activities is considerably lower than the previous years cash flow (5.2 million, not including cash flow from the sale of Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH).
When comparing this years and last years figures, it is important to remember that the previous years figures included the scaffolding business in and around Hamburg and the North Sea oil and gas activities, which have since been sold.
The Renewables unit enjoyed considerable growth in revenues year-over-year in the period from January through September 2022, climbing from 68.1 million to 83.0 million. In the Ship unit, revenues remained almost constant at 41.1 million. In the Construction/Infrastructure unit, revenues fell slightly by 2.4 million to 53.1 million following the sale of scaffolding activities in and around Hamburg in the previous year. Revenues in the Oil & Gas unit fell by more than 50% to 26.0 million due to the sale of the companys North Sea activities as of December 31, 2021. The companies that remain in this business segment were able to boost their revenues considerably year-over-year.
The Energy segment saw a drop in its revenues for January through September 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, from 119.1 million to 85.7 million, due to the sale of North Sea oil and gas activities. The Marine & Construction segment recorded an 11.7 million increase in revenues, reaching 117.8 million, despite the sale of the scaffolding business in Hamburg in the previous year.
The forecast for the 2022 financial year has changed slightly. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board project revenues of around 270 million instead of the previously estimated 250 million. Operating EBIT is still projected to be between 5 million and 8 million. Added to this are positive special effects totaling 1.3 million from an earnout component from the sale of the North Sea oil and gas activities and transaction costs from the sale of subsidiaries announced on September 24, 2022. The outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022 affected the Groups earnings mainly in the form of supply chain difficulties and high energy costs. It can be assumed that these effects will continue to increase if the conflict continues.
The companys key performance indicators are shown in the following table:
1 Fixed assets: total of non-current assets less deferred tax assets.
2 Fixed assets: without accounting according to IFRS 5
About Muehlhan: Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 / WKN A0KD0F). The Muehlhan Group offers its customers a broad spectrum of industrial services: wind turbine services, surface protection, steel services, passive fire protection, scaffolding and insulation works. Muehlhan combines strong organizational skills and technical expertise, 140 years of experience and rigorous quality standards into cost effective industrial service offerings which satisfy the highest quality demands of its customers.
For further information, please visit: www.muehlhan.com
28.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Muehlhan AG
|Schlinckstrasse 3
|21107 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 75271 0
|Fax:
|+49 40 75271 130
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@muehlhan.com
|Internet:
|www.muehlhan.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KD0F7
|WKN:
|A0KD0F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1473853
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1473853 28.10.2022 CET/CEST
