Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 07:00:06

EQS-News: Multitude SE: Announcement of rebranding subsidiary, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., to Multitude Bank p.l.c.

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Multitude SE: Announcement of rebranding subsidiary, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., to Multitude Bank p.l.c. (news with additional features)

04.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE: Announcement of rebranding subsidiary, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., to Multitude Bank p.l.c.

Helsinki, 04 October 2022 Multitude SE (Multitude or the Group) announces its subsidiary, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., to be rebranded and renamed to Multitude Bank p.l.c. (the Bank). Renaming the Bank is part of a broader rebranding by Multitude SE, which was, until June 2021, called Ferratum Oyj. The new name represents the Banks growing national and international presence and allows for easier association with the Group.

Multitude Bank, with a full European banking license, is the regulatory backbone of Multitude Group and acts as a key service provider to the customers of Multitudes growth platform. The growth platform enables businesses to grow and scale faster through its centralised core operations. The renaming associates the Bank closer with the Group and shows alignment in their strategies to position Multitudes growth platform as an integral part of creating the most valued financial ecosystem.

The new name shows our unity and direct connection with and to the Group. It was a natural step after the Group rebranded from Ferratum to Multitude. It also shows how we as a bank have evolved and are proud to have grown our offering over the years and now catering to businesses in addition to consumers. Said Antti Kumpulainen, CEO of Multitude Bank 

In addition to its new name and logo, Multitude Bank has launched a new website (www.multitudebank.com).
 


About Multitude SE (Multitude Group)

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU. www.multitude.com

 

About Multitude Bank p.l.c  

Multitude Bank p.l.c., a subsidiary of the Multitude SE, is licenced by the Malta Financial Services Authority to provide a range of banking services to its clients. Its EU banking license enables it to provide its services from Malta to other jurisdictions within the EEA, including the acceptance of deposits, which are covered by the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme.

Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a public limited company, registered under the laws of Malta with number C56251, with its registered address at ST Business Centre 120, The Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta. Multitude Bank p.l.c. is licensed as a credit institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority, Notabile Road, BKR 3000, Attard, Malta (http://www.mfsa.com.mt/). Details on how the Bank is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority are available upon request.

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Additional features:

File: Multitude Bank Logo

04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1455645

 
End of News EQS News Service

1455645  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455645&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj) 2,31 4,52% Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stimmung hellt sich auf: Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Feiertag in China
In Japan zeigt sich die Börse mit deutlichen Gewinnen, in China wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen