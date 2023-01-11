|
EQS-News: Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (Multitude or the Group) has on 10 January received a notification from Dorval Asset Management, stating that the companys ownership in Multitude SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU. www.multitude.com
