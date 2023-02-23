|
23.02.2023 10:30:08
EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook
|
EQS-News: Multitude SE
/ Schlagwort(e): Rating
Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU. www.multitude.com
23.02.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finnland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 30 9210058-44
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 9210058-49
|E-Mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1566701
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
|
1566701 23.02.2023 CET/CEST
