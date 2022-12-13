EQS-News: Multitude SE: Mantvydas tareika starts to head CapitalBox as Tribe CEO and joins the leadership team

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Multitude SE: Mantvydas tareika starts to head CapitalBox as Tribe CEO and joins the leadership team



13.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 13 December 2022 Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (Multitude or the Group) announces that Mantvydas tareika started yesterday as Tribe CEO for one of Multitude Groups independent business units, CapitalBox and joins the leadership team.

Mantvydas joins Multitude as seasoned leader and brings with him a wealth of experience having spent the past 16 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, he has been in CEO roles for the last seven years within the insurance and SME lending spheres with Coface and SME Bank. As CEO of SME Bank, Mantvydas was instrumental in establishing the company with a banking license, which is successfully operating in the Baltics and Finland as well as setting it up for further growth in other key locations. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and a Master's in Business Administration.

Mantvydas succeeds Oscar Barkman, previous CEO of CapitalBox, who left to pursue opportunities outside of the Group.

We warmly welcome Mantvydas to CapitalBox and Multitudes leadership team. There is a great need for a market-leading European SME lender, and CapitalBox is well positioned to continue growing in this attractive and expanding market," said Jorma Jokela, Founder and CEO.

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com



