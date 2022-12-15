EQS-News: Multitude SE: Multitude Group financial calendar for 2023

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Multitude SE: Multitude Group financial calendar for 2023



15.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Multitude Group financial calendar for 2023 Helsinki, 15 December 2022 Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (Multitude or the Group) announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2023, as well as the Annual General Meeting: Date Publication 16.03.2023 Multitude SE: 2022 preliminary results 30.03.2023 Multitude SE: full year 2022 results 30.03.2023 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: full year 2022 results 30.03.2023 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2022 results 27.04.2023 Multitude SE: Annual General Meeting 11.05.2023 Multitude SE: Q1 2023 results 24.08.2023 Multitude SE: H1 2023 results 24.08.2023 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: H1 2023 results 24.08.2023 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: H1 2023 results 16.11.2023 Multitude SE: 9M 2023 results Contacts: Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU. www.multitude.com

15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

