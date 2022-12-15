EQS-News: Multitude SE: Multitude Group financial calendar for 2023

Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
Helsinki, 15 December 2022 Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (Multitude or the Group) announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2023, as well as the Annual General Meeting:

 

Date Publication
16.03.2023 Multitude SE: 2022 preliminary results
30.03.2023 Multitude SE: full year 2022 results
30.03.2023 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: full year 2022 results
30.03.2023 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2022 results
27.04.2023 Multitude SE: Annual General Meeting
11.05.2023 Multitude SE: Q1 2023 results
24.08.2023 Multitude SE: H1 2023 results
24.08.2023 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: H1 2023 results
24.08.2023 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: H1 2023 results
16.11.2023 Multitude SE: 9M 2023 results

 

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com

 

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU. www.multitude.com


Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1513349

 
