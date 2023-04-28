|
EQS-News: Multitude SE: Multitude SEs Board of Directors elects Chairman and Vice Chairman and Decides on Committee Compositions
Multitude SE: Multitude SEs Board of Directors elects Chairman and Vice Chairman and Decides on Committee Compositions
Helsinki, 28 April 2023 The Board of Directors of Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (Multitude or Company) has decided to elect Ari Tiukkanen as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jorma Jokela as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors has also decided the compositions of its Committees, which are as follows:
Audit Committee: Kristiina Leppänen (Chairman), Goutam Challagalla and Ari Tiukkanen
People and Culture Committee: Ari Tiukkanen (Chairman), Goutam Challagalla and Jorma Jokela
Risk Committee: Michael A. Cusumano (Chairman), Kristiina Leppänen and Ari Tiukkanen
About Multitude SE:
Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FRU.
